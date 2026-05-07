ezPaycheck Software Empowers Businesses to Streamline Multi-Client Payroll Processing at a Flat Cost

Affordable, in-house payroll solution from Halfpricesoft.com simplifies multi-client management without ongoing fees

REDMOND, Wash., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses and accounting professionals looking to simplify payroll management can now rely on ezPaycheck, the powerful in-house payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com. Designed with efficiency and affordability in mind, ezPaycheck allows users to seamlessly process payroll for multiple clients, all at a flat, budget-friendly cost.

Download and try ezPaycheck today to experience streamlined, multi-client payroll processing at a flat cost. Visit Halfpricesoft.com to get started.

"ezPaycheck was created to give businesses a smarter, more cost-effective way to manage payroll across multiple clients," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "With flat-rate pricing and robust features, users can scale operations without worrying about rising costs."

ezPaycheck offers a competitive cost at $169.00 per calendar year, that enables companies to maintain full control over payroll operations. This makes it an ideal solution for accountants, CPAs, and small business owners managing multiple payroll accounts without incurring recurring fees.

With ezPaycheck, clients get the following features:

Fast and easy preparation and e-filing of Form 941 (ezPaycheck key must also be purchased to use this feature)





Support 943, 941, 940, W2, and W3 printing





Unlimited company accounts at no additional cost





Unlimited paycheck and miscellaneous check printing





No accounting experience required





Affordable pricing with reliable support





No internet needed





Network version includes password protect feature (additional cost)

By keeping payroll processing in-house, businesses can reduce dependency on third-party providers, increase data security, and improve turnaround time for client payroll needs. ezPaycheck's intuitive interface ensures users can get started quickly without extensive training.

ezPaycheck is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, and 7, with a separate Mac version available.

Priced at just $169 per year per installation (discount offered for multi-installations), it offers an affordable solution for businesses looking to simplify payroll and meet critical deadlines

ezPaycheck payroll Software is available for download with a no-obligation trial, allowing users to test all core features before purchasing. This risk-free approach ensures compatibility and confidence prior to implementation.

About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of affordable business software solutions designed for small businesses, accountants, and financial professionals. Known for delivering powerful tools at a fraction of the cost of competitors, Halfpricesoft.com offers a full suite of applications including payroll, tax filing, accounting, and check printing software. The company is committed to helping businesses streamline operations, maintain compliance, and reduce expenses with easy-to-use, reliable solutions.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com