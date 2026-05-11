Urgent: ACA ez1095 Software Delivers Fast, Error-Free Corrections with XML Import

Built-in XML import in ez1095 e-file version accelerates ACA correction and replacement filings.

REDMOND, Wash., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com is calling on employers and tax professionals to take immediate action using the 2025 ez1095 software to correct ACA form errors. Designed for speed and accuracy, the latest version includes a built-in XML data import feature that simplifies correction and replacement form processing when time matters most.

How to E-File ACA Correction Forms to the IRS Using ez1095 (Direct Filing Tutorial) Speed Speed

Visit Halfpricesoft.com today to download ez1095 and start correcting ACA forms immediately. Try the software free for 30 days with no obligation. (Note: Trial version prints "Sample" on forms and does not enable e-file functionality.)

The development team at Halfpricesoft.com has enhanced ez1095 ACA (Affordable Care Act) software with not only the XML import functionality, but the efile add-on feature for clients without time or TCC code to upload the forms themselves. See the details here.

"ez1095 2025 software includes an XML data import feature to process correction and replacement forms more quickly and securely," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.

This powerful XML data import feature reduces time-consuming data entry and helps organizations confidently manage ACA corrections. Businesses with minimal corrections can print and mail forms with the "Corrected" box selected, while those needing to e-file can follow simple step-by-step guidance to complete submissions.

ez1095 supports all ACA reporting requirements, including Forms 1095-C, 1094-C, 1095-B, and 1094-B. The software is IRS-approved for generating electronic filing documents for both current and prior tax years. By handling ACA compliance in-house, organizations benefit from improved security, reduced costs, and greater control over sensitive data.

Users can print recipient and IRS copies on plain white paper, eliminating the need for pre-printed forms. With flexible import options including spreadsheets, XML files, and prior-year data, ez1095 ensures a faster setup and smoother filing experience.

Flexible Pricing Options:

$295- Print & Mail Version





$495- Federal E-file Version





$695- State & Federal E-file Version

All versions support multiple companies, recipients, and ACA forms at no extra charge.

Key Features:

Built-in XML import for rapid ACA correction processing





efile add on feature for correction processing





Support for original, corrected, replacement, and test filings





Print 1095/1094 B & C forms on plain white paper





Unlimited filings for multiple businesses





PDF generation for recipient distribution





User-friendly interface with guided steps and built-in help

Compatible with Windows 11, 10, and 8 Clients are invited to download today by visiting Halfpricesoft.com and start correcting ACA forms immediately. Try the software free for 30 days with no obligation. (Note: Trial version prints "Sample" on forms and does not enable e-file functionality.)

Halfpricesoft.com is a trusted provider of business software solutions, offering tools for payroll, accounting, time tracking, and check printing. Its product lineup includes W-2, 1099, and 1095 filing software, along with ezACH direct deposit solutions. With over 20 years of experience, Halfpricesoft.com helps businesses simplify operations and stay compliant with confidence.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com