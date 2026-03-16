ACA Subsidy Loss: Forecasting Coverage and Revenue Shifts, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how the evolving Affordable Care Act (ACA) landscape may affect coverage continuity, reimbursement exposure and commercial strategy in the years ahead. Attendees will learn gain insight into where patients will be priced out of the exchanges shift for healthcare coverage. The speakers will share the impact this will have on providers (e.g., rural hospitals that may be far more exposed to uncompensated care costs). Attendees will discover how shifts in coverage might impact pharma and medtech. The speakers will discuss how drug and device manufacturers can future-proof their forecasting in this uncertain environment. Attendees will learn how employers might respond to these distortions, and how the rise of alternative sites of care could affect stakeholders.

TORONTO, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The enhanced subsidies for Americans who receive health coverage through exchange plans established under the Affordable Care Act lapsed at the end of 2025. With Congress at an impasse over extending these subsidies, many of the 23 million Americans enrolled in such plans are now seeing their premiums increase substantially. While it is too early to quantify the full impact, millions are expected to exit the exchanges, and the Congressional Budget Office has estimated that 4.2 million Americans will lose coverage altogether by 2034 as a result.

This webinar will examine what these shifts may mean for coverage patterns, reimbursement dynamics and revenue stability across the healthcare ecosystem, providing timely insight for organizations planning for 2026 and beyond.

As affordability pressures reshape the individual market, stakeholders across healthcare face significant uncertainty. Enrollment changes may alter payer mix, increase uncompensated care exposure for certain providers and introduce volatility into reimbursement and access dynamics. For pharmaceutical and medtech organizations, these developments raise important questions about demand forecasting, patient access strategy and commercial planning.

Attendees will have an opportunity to engage with the panel of healthcare market access experts examining emerging data, coverage scenarios and strategic implications for patients, payers, providers and life sciences companies.

Register for this webinar to gain practical insight into how the evolving ACA landscape may affect coverage continuity, reimbursement exposure and commercial strategy in the years ahead.

Join experts from Clarivate, Matthew Arnold (Moderator), Principal Analyst; Dee Chaudhary, Principal Commercial Strategy Consulting; Bill Melville, Lead Healthcare Research & Data Analyst; Valerie Pillo, Senior Analyst Life Sciences and Healthcare; and Paula Wade, Lead Healthcare Research and Data Analyst, for the live webinar on Wednesday, April 01, 2026, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit ACA Subsidy Loss: Forecasting Coverage and Revenue Shifts.

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