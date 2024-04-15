ACADEMIA BARILLA JOINS ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES' EPICUREAN EXPEDITIONS ON SELECT 2024 MEDITERRANEAN SAILINGS

Imagery may be downloaded here.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages announces a new partnership with Academia Barilla for select 2024 Epicurean Expeditions on board World Traveller. As part of this partnership, guests on board will have the opportunity to engage with an Academia Barilla Guest Chef, Marcello Zaccaria, who will join World Traveller expeditions departing on May 27, June 14, July 15, and 24. Guests will also get to experience exclusive pre- and post-cruise experiences in the famed Academia Barilla's kitchen in Parma, Italy.

Barilla is a renowned Italian food company with almost 150 years of expertise. They are known worldwide for their exceptional food products, from pasta to sauce to baked goods. At the heart of Barilla lies Academia Barilla, a gastronomic center of expertise in Parma, Italy, dedicated to amplifying the benefits of the Mediterranean lifestyle and Italian cuisine. The chefs at Academia Barilla offer classes to professionals and food enthusiasts, providing them with an opportunity to learn and develop a passion for pasta.

President and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages, James A. Rodriguez, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are excited to collaborate with Academia Barilla to offer our guests an unparalleled culinary experience. This unique partnership underscores our commitment to elevating our Epicurean Expeditions programming and providing unforgettable journeys for our guests."

The new partnership will enhance the Epicurean Expeditions experience, featuring the exclusive Academia Barilla: Pasta Immersion on select expeditions. Guests can enjoy live cooking demonstrations, workshops, and interactive sessions led by Academia Barilla chefs. These sessions showcase Barilla's premium Al Bronzo pasta, expertly crafted for exceptional sauce grip and flavor.

Additionally, guests have the option to embark on a pre- or post-cruise land program, visiting Academia Barilla's kitchen in Parma, Italy. The Academia Barilla: Into Italy Land Program offers an immersive culinary journey through Italy's gastronomic heartland with activities including a cooking experience at Academia Barilla, a guided tour of an exclusive Parma ham producer with a tasting session, lunch at a local restaurant nestled in the hills of Parma, and a visit to a picturesque estate producing both Lambrusco and Traditional Balsamic Vinegar in the scenic hills of Reggio-Emilia.

Epicurean Expeditions by Atlas™ featuring Academia Barilla:

Islands & Icons (9 Nights) Departure May 27, 2024

Itinerary: Nice, Porto Vecchio (Corsica), Civitavecchia (Rome), Amalfi/Salerno, Igoumenitsa, Kotor, Kvar island, Venice overnight

Canals, Crowns & Cuisine (10 Nights) Departure Jun 14, 2024

Itinerary: Piraeus (Athens), Corinth Canal transit, Durres (Tirana), Dubrovnik, Ancona, Venice overnight

Splendid Italian Escapes (9-Nights) Departure July 15, 2024

Itinerary: Piraeus (Athens), Mykonos, Santorini, Valletta, Syracuse (Sicily), Capri, Civitavecchia (Rome) overnight.

Isles of the Mediterranean (12-Nights) Departure July 24, 2024

Itinerary: Civitavecchia (Rome), Portoferraio (Tuscany), Porto Venere, (Cinque Terre), Nice, Sete, Barcelona, Mahon (Menorca), Porto Cervo (Sardinia), Trapani (Sicily), Messina (Sicily), Chania/Souda (Crete), Pireaus (Athens)

Join us as we embark on a journey of culinary discovery, celebrating the rich heritage of Italian cuisine with Academia Barilla aboard World Traveller this summer.

About Atlas Ocean Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages is the yacht expedition brand of Mystic Invest Holding. Stylish and intimate expedition yachts featuring less than 100 suites and staterooms offering five-star comfort, from luxurious accommodations and an all-inclusive onboard experience to in-depth excursions. Fares include a Cultural Immersion tour, open bars aboard the ship, including craft beers, specialty coffees, and smoothies, L'OCCITANE bath amenities, an in-room coffee bar, prepaid gratuities, and complimentary emergency medical evacuation insurance. World Navigator was launched in 2021, World Traveller in 2022, and World Voyager joined the fleet in 2023.

About Barilla Group

Barilla is a family business, not listed on the Stock Exchange, chaired by the brothers Guido, Luca and Paolo Barilla. It was founded by their great-grandfather Pietro Barilla, who opened a bakery in Parma in 1877. Today, Barilla is renowned in Italy and around the world for the excellence of its food products. With its brands – Barilla, Mulino Bianco, Pan di Stelle, Gran Cereale, Harrys, Pavesi, Wasa, Filiz, Yemina and Misko, Voiello, Academia Barilla, First, Catelli, Lancia, Splendor, Back to Nature and Pasta Evangelists – it advocates tasty, hearty and nutrition, inspired by the Mediterranean Diet and the Italian lifestyle.

When Pietro opened his shop more than 145 years ago, the main aim was to make good food. That principle has now become the Barilla way of doing business, with 8,700 people working for the company and a supply chain that shares its values and passion for quality.

The Group's commitment is to offer people the joy that good, well-made food can bring them, produced with selected ingredients from responsible supply chains, to contribute to a better present and future. Since 1987, a historical archive has been collecting and preserving the company's 145-year history, now a resource open to all via the portal-museum www.archiviostoricobarilla.com. For further information, visit: www.barillagroup.com; Twitter: @barillagroup; LinkedIn: Barilla Group; Instagram: @barillapeople.

