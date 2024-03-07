ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES INTRODUCES NEW CULTURAL EXPEDITION PROGRAMMING FOR 2024

Imagery may be downloaded here.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages announces a collection of expert-led workshops and onboard lecturers as part of the 2024 Cultural Expeditions season. An addition to the company's year-round expeditions that include Polar and Epicurean Expeditions, these new programs enhance appreciation for a variety of captivating regions and local cultures.

"Atlas Ocean Voyages continues to redefine expedition cruising offering an adventure for every explorer aboard our new fleet of expedition yachts with under 200 guests," said President and CEO James A. Rodriguez. "On Cultural Expeditions, we are excited to introduce a unique mix of immersive onboard and shoreside experiences where guests can gain insights from experts to further enrich their expedition."

Atlas Ocean Voyages Cultural Expeditions include onboard and onshore programming focused on drone and photo workshops, cooking culture, and destination experts. Below is an overview for 2024:

Atlas Focus Lab: Drone & Photo Workshops

Guests will embark on an exhilarating journey exclusively with Atlas Ocean Voyages Cultural Expeditions' new Atlas Focus Lab: Drone & Photo Workshops. These workshops immerse guests in photography activities led by destination and drone experts, capturing breathtaking moments that redefine visual storytelling.

Experts guide guests to discover the perfect light and angles on shore, turning landscapes, architecture, and mesmerizing scenes into unforgettable visual tales. In selected locales, the drone professional captures overhead perspectives, providing a unique "view from above." Diverse photo experiences include navigating the dunes and volcanoes of the Canary Islands and venturing through Iceland's rugged trails by 4x4, with each adventure recorded to share. Atlas guests will also experience the thrill firsthand with first-person view (FPV) goggles, immersing themselves in the drone's flight, creating memories that soar beyond the ordinary. The World Navigator will depart on April 18, April 28, May 24, July 3, July 12, and August 10, sailing the Canaries, Iceland, Ireland, and Norway.

Cooking Culture

Atlas Ocean Voyages will welcome guest chefs, food historians, and experts as travelers immerse themselves in the cooking cultures of each destination. Alongside fellow explorers, guests will discover the essence of each locale through its culinary heritage, engaging with experts in onboard demonstrations, captivating presentations, and specialized tastings. Lectures will include stories behind the Caribbean, South America, Northern Europe, and beyond, revealing how their environments and people have shaped the delectable dishes and cherished ingredients celebrated worldwide. Each experience is a lively encounter, forging connections with the rich tapestry of each unique culture. World Traveller March 31, World Navigator April 18, April 28, July 12, August 10, October 27, and World Voyager March 27, April 5, April 24, and May 2.

Atlas Ocean Voyages Destination Experts & Lectures

Destination experts and lecturers on Atlas Ocean Voyages Cultural Expeditions range from a guide at the iconic British Museum and Victoria and Albert Museum to a trailblazing Senior Fellow of the Geological Society of London. Guests will delve into the mysteries of the Arctic with the former director of the Scott Polar Research Institute, uncover the secrets of navigational astronomy with a former research astrophysicist, and discover the enchanting world of gardening and plants with a Forensic Scientist. From inspirational presentations on art and architecture to fascinating talks on history and culture, this enhanced guest enrichment program showcases South America and the Caribbean traditions, mesmerizing landscapes of Northern Europe, and folklore of Iceland and Greenland villages.

Cultural Expedition Experts onboard:

Michael "Mike" and Jane Kayat

World Voyager April 24, May 2 and May 9

The Kayats are an avid traveling duo who have sailed frequently together. Mike also traveled a great deal during his time as a technology company executive. Before that, he worked as a research astrophysicist in X-ray astronomy, using sounding rockets to investigate supernovae. He holds a PhD in physics from Leicester University and an MBA from Pepperdine University. His wife, Jane, has enjoyed a diverse career that includes teaching high school French and German, being an air stewardess on two international airlines, and being a partner of a home furnishing store. She holds a degree in Education from London University and double majored in French and German at the California Luther University. She enjoys home decorating, painting, and spending time with her two grandchildren. Together, their presentations may cover topics such as navigational astronomy, including the history of how the Arawaks and Caribs developed it.

David Stansfield

World Voyager April 5

David Stansfield has studied international and comparative politics, but his passion is Latin American studies. He loves sharing his knowledge of this region's cultures through engaging yet approachable lectures that invite explorers to open up to new perspectives, bringing a sense of intrigue to every topic.

Professor Andrew Hopkins, PhD

World Navigator April 18 and April 28

Professor Andrew Hopkins, an expert in architecture and art, holds a PhD from the Courtauld Institute and has a great deal of experience in destination lectures. From talks on Scotland's Viking history to Reykjavík's vibrant Icelandic culture, he brings the past to life and sparks curiosity.

Dr. Aaron Hunter PhD

World Navigator June 1

Dr. Aaron Hunter is a paleontologist with expertise in fossils and prehistoric life. He has vast experience as a guide, lecturer, and visiting researcher across various institutions, including the University of Cambridge. He holds a PhD from the University of London.

Andy Bunten

World Navigator August 10

Educated at Cambridge, Newcastle, and Imperial College, Andy Bunten then embarked on a career in nature conservation. He has worked for local government, wildlife trusts, and the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB). An experienced lecturer, he has cruised extensively, completing over 20 trips.

Dr. Barbara Udell

World Voyager May 16 , June 10

Dr. Barbara Udell is an international speaker with a Doctorate in Behavioral Health Education and a master's degree in social work. She is the former Director of Lifestyle Education at the Pritikin Longevity Center, an American Red Cross Water Safety Instructor (WSI), and a certified scuba diver.

Dr. Barry Walsh

World Voyager September 15

Dr. Barry Walsh qualified as a doctor in Ireland at the University of Cork in 1981, specializing in Medical Microbiology. He has worked as a professional Blue Badge tour guide in London since 2000 with an emphasis on medical and art history tours.

Bob Smolik

World Voyager September 23

Bob Smolik is a veteran diplomat and scholar who has worked around the world at U.S. Embassies. He is the University of Michigan's Diplomat in Residence and an expert in economics and trade. He has worked in more than 30 countries as an international lecturer on anti-corruption and good governance.

Professor Brian Williams

World Traveller July 12

Professor Williams earned his B.Sc. and Ph.D. in Geology from the University of Wales (Swansea). He is the Emeritus Professor of Petroleum Geology at the University of Aberdeen, Scotland and is currently Adjunct Professor of Geology at UC Dublin in Ireland. He has made TV appearances and presented Radio 4 programs for the BBC.

Professor David Drewry

World Traveller July 3

Professor David Drewry is an Honorary Fellow at Emmanuel College, Cambridge University where he was previously Director of the Scott Polar Research Institute. His research includes environmental science and the polar regions. He has led expeditions to Antarctica, where he even has a mountain and a glacier named after him.

Ernest "Ernie" Rea

World Navigator May 24

Ernest "Ernie" Rea is a renowned British broadcaster known for his radio program Beyond Belief. He worked for the BBC for 22 years, including as head of Religious Broadcasting. He holds First Class Honors Degrees in Theology and in History and Politics.

John Hughes

World Navigator May 16

John has always grown plants with his main passion being cacti and other succulents. He spent over three years in Peru learning about all types of plants from alpines to tropical. In 2021, the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) recognized his contributions with the prestigious Vietch Medal.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is redefining luxury adventure cruising by delivering awe-inspiring experiences in the world's most sought-after and remote destinations. Combining an intimate and luxurious environment with genuine hospitality, Atlas Ocean Voyages ensures that each journey is a once-in-a-lifetime expedition.

