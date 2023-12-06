Academic Influence Ranks the Best Small Colleges in Texas

News provided by

Academic Influence

06 Dec, 2023, 08:53 ET

DENTON, Texas, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AcademicInfluence.com is pleased to announce their article, "Best Small Colleges in Texas 2024". This article features schools that are regionally accredited and known for their excellent student support services, small class sizes, and graduation rates. All of these small Texas schools promise to provide students with an excellent education and training opportunities so that students are equipped to excel in the workforce. The aim of this article is to display the best small Texas colleges, their top programs, and what a student can expect if they plan on attending any one of these institutions.

Continue Reading
Academic Influence
Academic Influence

How Academic Influence Ranks Programs

Using its proprietary InfluenceRanking Engine—innovative machine-learning technology that objectively measures a school's influence through its students, faculty, staff, and alumni—Academic Influence ranks academic persons, institutions, and disciplinary programs. The schools listed in this article are ranked according to unbiased criteria to create a more accurate and fair ranking. Academic Influence uses objective measures to assist students in finding the right school for them based on their career goals, location, and academic rigor.

Why Pursue an Education in Texas?

Texas boasts of over 30 colleges and universities that have over 10,000 students enrolled every year. While many of these institutions provide an excellent education for students, Texas's smaller colleges maintain the high academic standards and history necessary to draw students from across the country.

Academic Influence writes that reasons to pursue an education in Texas might differ depending on the person. For some, it might be the ability to receive in-state tuition costs and the option to be close to family. Others might come for the affordable tuition rates, the opportunity to go to their dream school, or simply the chance to live in Texas with the state's rich culture, diverse cities, and outdoor recreation opportunities.

Benefits of Pursuing an Education at a Small College

Attending a small college has many advantages for students. Among these advantages, Academic Influence lists small class sizes and great community atmosphere. Small class sizes prove to be a perk for students, as studies have shown that students learn faster and perform better in smaller classes. This is in part due to increased participation with classmates, communication with professors, and individualized attention.

In regards to a good community atmosphere, having a circle of friends and being part of a community is key to a student's success. Those plugged in with their peers are more likely to complete their education due to increased support during stressful times and avenues for enrichment outside of the classroom. Having solid connections in college can also benefit students once they graduate and enter the workforce. By creating a well established network with classmates and professors, students are more likely to have career mentors and encounter ideal job opportunities.

Schools Ranked in Academic Influence's Article

Academic Influence's ranking was created to ensure that students have the critical information necessary to decide whether or not one of these small Texas colleges is the right fit for them. These schools and programs have been ranked based on their academic rigor, the quality of alumni they produce, and the contributions they make to academia. The schools and their ranking are listed as follows:

  1. Trinity University
  2. Abilene Christian University
  3. St. Mary's University, Texas
  4. University of Dallas
  5. Austin College
  6. Houston Christian University
  7. Southwestern University
  8. Texas College
  9. St. Edwards University
  10. Concordia University Texas
  11. Dallas Baptist University
  12. University of St. Thomas
  13. Wiley College
  14. Our Lady of the Lake University
  15. Texas Wesleyan University
  16. Schreiner University
  17. Sul Ross State University
  18. Paul Quinn College
  19. Wayland Baptist University
  20. Brazosport College
  21. Hardin-Simmons University
  22. LeTourneau University
  23. Lubbock Christian University
  24. McMurry University
  25. Howard Payne University

To view the full article, click here.

Media Contact:
Chloe Dembski
502-517-7040
[email protected]

SOURCE Academic Influence

Also from this source

Academic Influence Ranks the 10 Fastest Accelerated Online Master's of Speech Pathology

Academic Influence Ranks the 10 Fastest Accelerated Online Master's of Speech Pathology

AcademicInfluence.com is pleased to announce their article, "10 Fastest Accelerated Online Master's of Speech Pathology". This article features...
Academic Influence Ranks Masters Programs with No Bachelors Requirement

Academic Influence Ranks Masters Programs with No Bachelors Requirement

Academic Influence is pleased to announce their article, "How to Earn Your Master's Degree Without Your Bachelor's Degree". This article features...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

Image1

Economic News, Trends, Analysis

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.