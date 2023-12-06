Academic Influence Ranks the Best Small Colleges in Texas

DENTON, Texas, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AcademicInfluence.com is pleased to announce their article, "Best Small Colleges in Texas 2024". This article features schools that are regionally accredited and known for their excellent student support services, small class sizes, and graduation rates. All of these small Texas schools promise to provide students with an excellent education and training opportunities so that students are equipped to excel in the workforce. The aim of this article is to display the best small Texas colleges, their top programs, and what a student can expect if they plan on attending any one of these institutions.

How Academic Influence Ranks Programs

Using its proprietary InfluenceRanking™ Engine—innovative machine-learning technology that objectively measures a school's influence through its students, faculty, staff, and alumni—Academic Influence ranks academic persons, institutions, and disciplinary programs. The schools listed in this article are ranked according to unbiased criteria to create a more accurate and fair ranking. Academic Influence uses objective measures to assist students in finding the right school for them based on their career goals, location, and academic rigor.

Why Pursue an Education in Texas?

Texas boasts of over 30 colleges and universities that have over 10,000 students enrolled every year. While many of these institutions provide an excellent education for students, Texas's smaller colleges maintain the high academic standards and history necessary to draw students from across the country.

Academic Influence writes that reasons to pursue an education in Texas might differ depending on the person. For some, it might be the ability to receive in-state tuition costs and the option to be close to family. Others might come for the affordable tuition rates, the opportunity to go to their dream school, or simply the chance to live in Texas with the state's rich culture, diverse cities, and outdoor recreation opportunities.

Benefits of Pursuing an Education at a Small College

Attending a small college has many advantages for students. Among these advantages, Academic Influence lists small class sizes and great community atmosphere. Small class sizes prove to be a perk for students, as studies have shown that students learn faster and perform better in smaller classes. This is in part due to increased participation with classmates, communication with professors, and individualized attention.

In regards to a good community atmosphere, having a circle of friends and being part of a community is key to a student's success. Those plugged in with their peers are more likely to complete their education due to increased support during stressful times and avenues for enrichment outside of the classroom. Having solid connections in college can also benefit students once they graduate and enter the workforce. By creating a well established network with classmates and professors, students are more likely to have career mentors and encounter ideal job opportunities.

Schools Ranked in Academic Influence's Article

Academic Influence's ranking was created to ensure that students have the critical information necessary to decide whether or not one of these small Texas colleges is the right fit for them. These schools and programs have been ranked based on their academic rigor, the quality of alumni they produce, and the contributions they make to academia. The schools and their ranking are listed as follows:

Trinity University Abilene Christian University St. Mary's University, Texas University of Dallas Austin College Houston Christian University Southwestern University Texas College St. Edwards University Concordia University Texas Dallas Baptist University University of St. Thomas Wiley College Our Lady of the Lake University Texas Wesleyan University Schreiner University Sul Ross State University Paul Quinn College Wayland Baptist University Brazosport College Hardin-Simmons University LeTourneau University Lubbock Christian University McMurry University Howard Payne University

To view the full article, click here .

