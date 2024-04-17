Academic, policy, and industry professionals explore energy transition business obstacles and opportunities at University of Houston Law Center event

8th Annual North American Environment, Energy and Natural Resources Conference is on April 18

HOUSTON, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy and legal experts will examine the challenges and prospects of carbon capture, infrastructure repurposing, and a resilient electricity grid during the University of Houston Law Center's 8th Annual North American Environment, Energy and Natural Resources event on Thursday, April 18.

Catarina Gonzales will deliver the conference keynote. Gonzales was appointed a Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) Commissioner in February, having previously served as a budget and policy advisor for the Office of the Governor Greg Abbott.

EENR co-director, Professor Gina Warren told us that EENR is "thrilled to host everyone again – for the 8th year in a row. Not only do we have an amazing lineup of speakers, we are excited to award the inaugural EENR Scholarship ($10,000) for best environment, energy, and natural resources article written by an UHLC student."

The panel topics will include a Fireside Chat with Jon Niermann, discussions on the business of energy focusing on the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), carbon capture, and the energy transition, as well as a conversation with corporate general counsel and senior executives.

The speakers and panelists presenting are:

Chinonso Anozie , Assistant Professor of Law, Willamette University College of Law

, Assistant Professor of Law, College of Law Leonard Banes, Dean, Hugh Roy and Lillie Cranz Cullen Distinguished Chair, Professor of Law, UHLC

and Lillie Cranz Cullen Distinguished Chair, Professor of Law, UHLC Susan Bickley, Partner, Blank Rome LLP

Gregory Brown , General Counsel, Evolution Well Services LLC

, General Counsel, Evolution Well Services LLC Carrie Clark , Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer, Black Stone Minerals

, Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer, Black Stone Minerals Andrew Cross , Of Counsel, Blank Rome LLP

, Of Counsel, Blank Rome LLP Deonne Cunningham Nauls , General Counsel, Skylar Capital Management LP

, General Counsel, Skylar Capital Management LP Catarina Gonzales , Commissioner, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

, Commissioner, Commission on Environmental Quality Tracy Hester, Associate Instructional Professor of Law, EENR Co-Director, Founding Co-Director for Carbon Management in Energy, UHLC

Cody Johnson , Chief Executive Officer, SCS Technologies LLC

, Chief Executive Officer, SCS Technologies LLC Keith Letourneau, Partner, Blank Rome LLP

David Mora, Vice President, Carbon Solutions, NextDecade

Linda Primrose , General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.), Inc.

, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.), Inc. Michael Sanders , Partner, Blank Rome LLP

, Partner, Blank Rome LLP Gina Warren , Professor of Law, A.L. O'Quinn Chair in Environmental Studies and EENR Co-Director, UHLC

Co-sponsors of the event are the Environment, Energy and Natural Resources (EENR) Center, UH Energy, Blank Rome LLP, Susan Bickley and Gina S. Warren.

The conference will be in-person at the University of Houston Law Center, 4170 Martin Luther King Blvd, on Thursday, April 18 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Central time with a reception to follow. Participating attorneys will receive 3.75 hours of Texas MCLE credit.

Click here for more event information.

