Experts address evolving asylum strategies and border policies at UH Law Center immigration law workshop

Joseph A. Vail Asylum Law Workshop is on April 19

HOUSTON, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immigration lawyers and advocates will discuss gender and family asylum claims in the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, along with Texas and U.S. border policies, during this year's Joseph A. Vail Asylum Law Workshop on Friday, April 19.

"We look forward to these important conversations with experts about tricky developments in asylum eligibility and blockades to the system itself," said J. Anna Cabot, Immigration Clinic Director at UHLC.

The virtual workshop, hosted by the University of Houston Law Center Immigration Clinic, will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Central time.

Workshop presenters include:

Rehan Alimohammad, Professor of Practice at the University of Houston Law Center and Partner at Wong Fleming

J. Anna Cabot, Clinical Associate Professor and Immigration Clinic Director at the University of Houston Law Center

, Clinical Associate Professor and Immigration Clinic Director at the Law Center Samantha Del Bosque, Supervising Attorney at the Tahirih Justice Center

Anne Dutton, Staff Attorney at the Center for Gender and Refugee Studies

Kristin Etter, Director of Policy and Legal Services at the Texas Immigration Law Council

Daniel I. Morales, Associate Professor of Law and Dwight Olds Chair at the University of Houston Law Center

Victoria Neilson, Supervising Attorney at the National Immigration Project

Robert Painter, Managing Attorney at American Gateways

The Joseph A. Vail Asylum Workshop is held annually in memory of the University of Houston Law Center Immigration Clinic's founder. Since the clinic's inception in 1999, it has become one of the largest in the nation, handling asylum applications for victims of torture, domestic violence, human trafficking and other immigration-related matters.

Participating attorneys will earn 2.5 hours of Texas Continuing Legal Education (MCLE) credits.

Click here to register for the workshop.

Click here for more event information.

University of Houston Law Center media contacts: Carrie Anna Criado, UH Law Center Assistant Dean of Communications and Marketing, 713-743-2184, [email protected]; Bonnie Buffaloe, Communications Manager, 713-743-9137, [email protected].

