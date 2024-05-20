Academic research and scholarly activity at Eastern Michigan University grows 63% over the last decade, 20% year-over-year

YPSILANTI, Mich., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Michigan University's emphasis on growing academic research and scholarly activity is opening the doors to greater research activity among the University's faculty. In a recent report to the University's Board of Regents, Dr. Steven Pernecky, associate vice president for graduate studies and research, highlighted the most recent data measuring the University's research activity.

According to the report, research activity sponsored by outside organizations grew 63% from 2013-2023, from $10.9 million to $17.8 million. From 2022 to 2023, externally- funded research grew 20%, from $14.8 million to $17.8 million. The University also increased the number of sponsored research awards from 110 in 2022 to 127 in 2023. These include awards from federal agencies, the state of Michigan, other colleges and universities, business and industry partners, foundations, local governments, non-profit organizations and state agencies outside of Michigan.

The University's growth as a research institution was evidenced by Carnegie's 2016 classification as a Research 2 (R2) institution. Out of the 3,939 institutions recognized by Carnegie, 279 have either a Very High (R1; greater than $50M annually spent on research) or High (R2; greater than $5M spent on research) classification, placing Eastern in the top 7%.

Recent research awards of significance include the following:

$8,900,000 , Toyota USA Foundation : Eastern Michigan University is establishing the EMU Institute for STEM Education, Outreach, and Workforce Development. Under a five-year commitment, Eastern Michigan will work with area partners in the Washtenaw Intermediate School District. There are three primary objectives for the new STEM institute: 1) Promote STEM awareness across the communities served by Lincoln Consolidated School District (LCS) and Ypsilanti Community School District (YCS). 2) Develop vertically integrated STEM curricula throughout K-12. Establish stackable STEM credentials, leading to industry-recognized CTE certificates and STEM degrees. 3) The Institute aims to contribute to the community's STEM resources by coordinating activities that build community knowledge and strengthen STEM outcomes in education and workforce development.





