Academy Award Winning Filmmaker And Two Of Hollywood's Top Stunt Performers Headline Commvault GO 2019

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The cast of keynote speakers for Commvault GO 2019 support the theme of "More than Ready" and will take the mainstage at the industry's premier data software conference. Today Commvault, a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data for cloud and on-premises environments, announced a stellar lineup of keynote presenters for Commvault GO including Academy Award winning filmmaker Jimmy Chin and top Hollywood stunt performers Chloe Bruce and Bobby Holland Hanton. The event will also feature a keynote by Commvault's CEO and President, Sanjay Mirchandani.

"Our keynote speakers exemplify how to be 'More than Ready' to act, adapt and lead, just like our customers, who are charged with protecting their companies from all kinds of disasters," said Mirchandani. "Our stunt doubles, or as we like to think of them, our 'backup heroes,' are always 'more than ready' to take on the biggest and most challenging obstacles."

Commvault GO will take place at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Denver, Colo., October 14-16, 2019. The conference will feature more than 100 breakouts, labs, mini-theaters, and customer and industry-specific speaking sessions.

The Commvault GO keynote lineup of "More than Ready" speakers

Jimmy Chin – Jimmy Chin is an Academy Award winning filmmaker, National Geographic photographer and mountain sports athlete known for his ability to capture extraordinary imagery and stories while climbing and skiing in extremely high-risk environments. In 2002, he secured a breakthrough assignment to be the cinematographer for a high-profile National Geographic-sponsored trek across Tibet's Chang Tang Plateau. In 2006, he was part of the first American team to ski off the summit of Mount Everest. Chin has garnered numerous photography awards and, as a filmmaker, brings an authentic and unique perspective to his storytelling. His 2015 film "Meru" won the coveted Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival and was on the 2016 Oscar shortlist for Best Documentary. In 2019, he won an Oscar for directing (along with his wife Chai) "Free Solo."

"When you and your cameras are right next to someone attempting to free-solo the 3,000 foot El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, you better be ready for anything. If you aren't, you might miss a breathtaking shot or put yourself and others at risk," said Chin. "I look forward to sharing what I have learned in preparing to film in extremely high-risk environments – lessons which will help Commvault GO attendees better prepare to take on their own tough data challenges."

Chloe Bruce – Chloe Bruce is a professional martial artist, fitness guru and stuntwoman. Trained in martial arts, weapons and wirework, she is a certified dive master and rock climber, as well as an experienced choreographer. She won her first World Championship at the age of 14 and holds the Guinness World Record for most kicks in one minute and most scorpion kicks in one minute. As a stunt double, Bruce has appeared in more than 15 movies (including "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Mission Impossible – Fall Out," "Blade Runner – 2049," and "Star Wars – The last Jedi"); 15 TV shows (including "Game of Thrones," "Black Mirror," and "Into the Badlands,"); and 14 commercials. She has performed as a stunt double for Daisy Ridley, Michelle Lin, Zoe Saldana, Rene Russo and more.

"Since I first started learning martial arts as a child, I have worked to make myself ready to achieve, if not the impossible, then the improbable," said Bruce. "This intense preparation has enabled me to realize some of my proudest achievements, from setting the record for most scorpion kicks in one minute to doing stunts as Gamora, 'the most dangerous woman in the universe.' At Commvault GO I will share what I have learned over the years on how to fully prepare yourself to achieve your goals and be a backup hero."

Bobby Holland Hanton – Hanton, a 33-year-old stuntman, has recently worked on "Thor Ragnarok," "Avengers Infinity War," "Avengers End Game," "Mission Impossible 6," and "Solo: A Star Wars Story." He has also performed in blockbuster action films such as "Wonder Woman," "Star Wars: Episode VII The Force Awakens," "Skyfall," "Avengers: Age of Ultron," "Spectre," "Thor," "Batman: The Dark Knight Rises," "Quantum of Solace," "Harry Potter," "Pirates of the Caribbean," "Captain America," Oscar winning "Inception," and "Game of Thrones." Hanton has performed as a stunt double for Henry Cavill, Chris Pine, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Daniel Craig, Ryan Reynolds, Channing Tatum, Jake Gyllenhaal, David Beckham and more.

"When I decided to become a stuntman, I spent four years training in kickboxing, swimming, high diving, scuba diving and other relevant disciplines before working professionally full time," said Hanton. "This training gave me the expertise and peace of mind to do dangerous stunts as if I were truly a superhero or a crime fighting secret service agent. Whether you are a stuntman like me, preparing to do a high dive through a car, or a business or IT leader who needs to fight off ransomware attacks, many of the same rules apply on how to be completely ready to handle your next challenge."

Getting Customers "More than Ready" for Success with 100 plus breakout sessions

Commvault GO 2019 attendees will learn how Commvault solutions can help their organizations simplify, streamline and scale backup and recovery processes across diverse and hybrid environments; enhance their use of multiple clouds for storage, application deployment and disaster recovery; recover quickly from ransomware or malware attacks; comply with new data privacy regulations and simplify comprehensive disaster data recovery.

Examples of speaking sessions include:

The Cloud: Real customer experiences, challenges and best practices – Commvault customers utilizing public and private cloud environments discuss what worked for their cloud migration, how they handled the unexpected, and what they plan to do in the future.

– Commvault customers utilizing public and private cloud environments discuss what worked for their cloud migration, how they handled the unexpected, and what they plan to do in the future. The Drive to Simplicity: How Denison University is Architecting the Future—Now – How Denison University is using Commvault to remove complexity while adding flexibility and scale—and why competing solutions could not deliver what Commvault delivers.

– How is using Commvault to remove complexity while adding flexibility and scale—and why competing solutions could not deliver what Commvault delivers. How the University of Leicester increased availability & reduced cost using on-prem object storage – Why a next-gen, S3-compatible platform was selected to increase data availability and reduce complexity, along with best-practices learned.

– Why a next-gen, S3-compatible platform was selected to increase data availability and reduce complexity, along with best-practices learned. Multi-cloud is the new hybrid IT – Learn how to do it responsibly – How Commvault software provides insight into multi-cloud data environments and supports a multi-cloud strategy, including disaster recovery and protection of cloud and SaaS-based workloads across clouds.

With limited seats available, the time to register for Commvault GO is now! Attendees will also have an opportunity to take advantage of discounted supplemental training and certification courses from Oct. 12-14. There are also discount offers for public sector employees, Commvault GO alumni and groups. Visit Commvault GO 2019 to learn more and register.

