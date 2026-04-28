Commvault Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Achieved all fourth quarter and fiscal 2026 guided metrics

Record $132 million free cash flow in fourth quarter

Total reported ARR grew +21% year over year, with $44 million in constant currency net new ARR

Tinton Falls, N.J., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault [Nasdaq: CVLT] today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2026.

"Our results reinforce that we are delivering durable growth fueled through industry-leading innovation and our rapidly expanding SaaS business," said Sanjay Mirchandani, President and CEO, Commvault. "In fiscal 2027, the rise of AI will create more data and more risk – which in turn increases demand for our platform's trusted protection, governance, and recovery capabilities. We believe we are well positioned to deliver profitable growth through new and expanding customer relationships."

Notes are contained at the end of this press release

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Highlights -

Total revenues were $312 million, up 13% year over year

Subscription revenue was $208 million, up 20% year over year, inclusive of term-based license revenue of $114 million, up 6% year over year, and SaaS revenue of $93 million, up 43% year over year

Income from operations (EBIT) was $17 million, an operating margin of 5.3%

Non-GAAP EBIT 2 was $66 million, an operating margin of 21.3%

was $66 million, an operating margin of 21.3% Generated $132 million in operating cash flow and free cash flow2

Full Year Fiscal 2026 Highlights -

Total revenues were $1,184 million, up 19% year over year

Total ARR 1 grew to $1,122 million, up 21% year over year, or 18% on a constant currency basis using the March 31, 2025 spot rates

grew to $1,122 million, up 21% year over year, or 18% on a constant currency basis using the March 31, 2025 spot rates Subscription revenue was $768 million, up 30% year over year, inclusive of term-based license revenue of $435 million, up 18% year over year, and SaaS revenue of $333 million, up 52% year over year

Subscription ARR 1 grew to $989 million, up 27% year over year, or 24% on a constant currency basis using the March 31, 2025 spot rates

grew to $989 million, up 27% year over year, or 24% on a constant currency basis using the March 31, 2025 spot rates Income from operations (EBIT) was $74 million, an operating margin of 6.3%

Non-GAAP EBIT 2 was $238 million, an operating margin of 20.1%

was $238 million, an operating margin of 20.1% Operating cash flow was $245 million, with free cash flow2 of $237 million

Recent Business Highlights -

Commvault announced an integration with Microsoft Security to better connect threat detection with trusted recovery, and expanded its integration with CrowdStrike, to deliver bi-directional visibility with CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM.

Commvault and NetApp announced a strategic alliance to deliver a powerful, integrated solution for enterprise data protection and cyber resilience.

Commvault extended identity resilience to Okta and joined forces with CloudSEK to address a growing threat: exposed credentials on the dark web.

Commvault expanded enterprise resilience to structured and AI data, enabled via its recent acquisition of data and AI security company Satori.

Commvault announced a partnership with STACKIT that is designed to support European customers' sovereign cloud requirements while delivering cyber resilience to enterprise organizations.

Financial Outlook for First Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 20273 -

We are providing the following guidance for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, based on the recast definitions set forth at the end of this earnings press release:

Subscription revenue is expected to be between $263 million and $265 million

Non-GAAP EBIT margin2 is expected to be approximately 19%

We are providing the following guidance for the full fiscal year 2027, based on the recast definitions set forth at the end of this earnings press release:

Subscription revenue is expected to be between $1,115 million and $1,125 million

Subscription ARR 1 is expected to be between $1,200 million and $1,210 million

is expected to be between $1,200 million and $1,210 million Total revenues are expected to be between $1,300 million and $1,310 million

Non-GAAP EBIT margin 2 is expected to be approximately 20.5%

is expected to be approximately 20.5% Free cash flow2 is expected to be between $250 million and $260 million



The above guidance metrics contemplate current exchange rates and current macroeconomic conditions. In addition, guidance for Subscription Revenue and Subscription ARR reflects the recast definitions set forth in the Recast Section at the end of this earnings press release.

These statements are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions discussed in detail below. We do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Conference Call Information

Commvault will host a conference call today, April 28, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss quarterly results. The live webcast and call dial-in numbers can be accessed by registering under the "News & Events" section of Commvault's website at ir.commvault.com under the "Investor Events" heading. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available following the call.

About Commvault

Commvault (Nasdaq: CVLT) is a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale. In a constantly evolving threat landscape, Commvault keeps customers ready by unifying data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery, on one cloud-native, AI-enabled platform. Customers trust Commvault to conduct the fastest, most complete recoveries – not just their data, but their entire business. Purpose-built for the agentic enterprise, Commvault also enables organizations to safely embrace AI while protecting against AI-driven threats.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding financial projections, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as those related to our restructuring plans, competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of software products and related services, general economic conditions, outcome of litigation and others. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties affecting Commvault's business, see "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K and "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Statements regarding Commvault's beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Commvault does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Overview

($ in thousands)



Q4'25

Q1'26

Q2'26

Q3'26

Q4'26

Revenue Y/Y

Growth

Revenue Y/Y

Growth

Revenue Y/Y

Growth

Revenue Y/Y

Growth

Revenue Y/Y

Growth Subscription:



























Term-based license $ 107,954 33 %

$ 109,282 36 %

$ 92,647 10 %

$ 118,950 22 %

$ 114,445 6 % SaaS 65,274 69 %

72,445 66 %

80,018 61 %

87,379 44 %

93,139 43 % Total subscription 173,228 45 %

181,727 46 %

172,665 29 %

206,329 30 %

207,584 20 % Perpetual license 14,962 (2) %

7,335 (47) %

12,073 15 %

13,675 (17) %

10,129 (32) % Customer support 76,509 (1) %

79,021 4 %

80,229 3 %

80,271 4 %

80,905 6 % Other services 10,340 (8) %

13,895 31 %

11,221 2 %

13,557 25 %

13,074 26 % Total revenues $ 275,039 23 %

$ 281,978 26 %

$ 276,188 18 %

$ 313,832 19 %

$ 311,692 13 %



FY'25

FY'26

Revenue Y/Y Growth

Revenue Y/Y Growth Subscription:









Term-based license $ 370,411 22 %

$ 435,324 18 % SaaS 219,256 74 %

332,981 52 % Total subscription 589,667 37 %

768,305 30 % Perpetual license 55,643 (3) %

43,212 (22) % Customer support 307,563 — %

320,426 4 % Other services 42,746 (4) %

51,747 21 % Total revenues $ 995,619 19 %

$ 1,183,690 19 %

Constant Currency - Revenue

($ in thousands)

The constant currency impact is calculated using the average foreign exchange rates from the prior year period and applying these rates to foreign-denominated revenues in the current corresponding period. Commvault analyzes revenue growth on a constant currency basis in order to provide a comparable framework for assessing how the business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.



Q4'25

Revenue as

Reported

(GAAP)

Q4'26

Revenue as

Reported

(GAAP)

Constant

Currency

Impact

% Change Y/Y

(GAAP)

% Change Y/Y

Constant

Currency Subscription:

















Term-based license $ 107,954

$ 114,445

$ (3,827)

6 %

2 % SaaS 65,274

93,139

(3,113)

43 %

38 % Total subscription 173,228

207,584

(6,940)

20 %

16 % Perpetual license 14,962

10,129

(445)

(32) %

(35) % Customer support 76,509

80,905

(3,284)

6 %

1 % Other services 10,340

13,074

(162)

26 %

25 % Total $ 275,039

$ 311,692

$ (10,831)

13 %

9 %



FY'25

Revenue as

Reported

(GAAP)

FY'26

Revenue as

Reported

(GAAP)

Constant

Currency

Impact

% Change Y/Y

(GAAP)

% Change Y/Y

Constant

Currency Subscription:

















Term-based license $ 370,411

$ 435,324

$ (11,694)

18 %

14 % SaaS 219,256

332,981

(6,945)

52 %

49 % Total subscription 589,667

768,305

(18,639)

30 %

27 % Perpetual license 55,643

43,212

(1,448)

(22) %

(25) % Customer support 307,563

320,426

(8,400)

4 %

1 % Other services 42,746

51,747

(1,035)

21 %

19 % Total $ 995,619

$ 1,183,690

$ (29,522)

19 %

16 %

Disaggregation of Revenues

($ in thousands)

Our Americas region includes the United States, Canada, and Latin America. Our International region primarily includes Europe, Middle East, Africa, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, and China.



Q4'25

Q1'26

Q2'26

Q3'26

Q4'26

Revenue Y/Y

Growth

Revenue Y/Y

Growth

Revenue Y/Y

Growth

Revenue Y/Y

Growth

Revenue Y/Y

Growth Americas $ 169,384 29 %

$ 170,928 23 %

$ 168,125 16 %

$ 178,852 15 %

$ 184,977 9 % International 105,655 15 %

111,050 29 %

108,063 22 %

134,980 26 %

126,715 20 % Total revenues $ 275,039 23 %

$ 281,978 26 %

$ 276,188 18 %

$ 313,832 19 %

$ 311,692 13 %



FY'25

FY'26

Revenue Y/Y Growth

Revenue Y/Y Growth Americas $ 607,952 22 %

$ 702,882 16 % International 387,667 14 %

480,808 24 % Total revenues $ 995,619 19 %

$ 1,183,690 19 %

Total ARR, Subscription ARR and SaaS ARR1

($ in thousands)



Q4'25

Q1'26

Q2'26

Q3'26

Q4'26 Total ARR1 $ 930,051

$ 996,202

$ 1,043,295

$ 1,084,880

$ 1,121,571 Subscription ARR1 780,098

843,873

893,707

940,859

989,294 SaaS ARR1 281,045

306,874

335,669

363,732

400,157

Constant Currency - ARR1

($ in thousands)

The constant currency impact on ARR1 is calculated using the foreign exchange spot rates from March 31, 2025 and applying these rates to foreign-denominated results in the periods presented.



Q4'25

Q1'26

Q2'26

Q3'26

Q4'26 Total ARR1 as Reported $ 930,051

$ 996,202

$ 1,043,295

$ 1,084,880

$ 1,121,571 As Reported NNARR 40,423

66,151

47,093

41,585

36,691 Total ARR1 using March 31, 2025 rates 930,051

969,693

1,016,697

1,055,806

1,099,539 Constant currency NNARR 30,686

39,642

47,004

39,109

43,733



















Subscription ARR1 as Reported $ 780,098

$ 843,873

$ 893,707

$ 940,859

$ 989,294 As Reported NNARR 45,886

63,775

49,834

47,152

48,435 Subscription ARR1 using March 31, 2025 rates 780,098

822,695

872,065

916,722

970,133 Constant currency NNARR 38,572

42,597

49,370

44,657

53,411



















SaaS ARR1 as Reported $ 281,045

$ 306,874

$ 335,669

$ 363,732

$ 400,157 As Reported NNARR 22,088

25,829

28,795

28,063

36,425 SaaS ARR1 using March 31, 2025 rates 281,045

299,017

327,781

354,888

393,058 Constant currency NNARR 19,629

17,972

28,764

27,107

38,170

Additional Financial Information

For the three months ended March 31, 2026 -

GAAP net income was $15 million, or $0.34 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2026

GAAP gross margin was 81.4% and non-GAAP gross margin 2 was 81.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2026

was 81.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2026 We repurchased approximately 3 million shares of common stock for $259 million during the three months ended March 31, 2026

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding were approximately 43 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026

For the year ended March 31, 2026 -

GAAP net income was $71 million, or $1.58 per diluted share for the year ended March 31, 2026

GAAP gross margin was 81.2% and non-GAAP gross margin 2 was 81.6% for the year ended March 31, 2026

was 81.6% for the year ended March 31, 2026 We repurchased approximately 4 million shares of common stock for $446 million during the year ended March 31, 2026

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding were approximately 45 million for the year ended March 31, 2026

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $900 million as of March 31, 2026

SaaS net dollar retention rate (NRR) 4 was 122% as of March 31, 2026

was 122% as of March 31, 2026 On April 15, 2026, Commvault's Board of Directors approved recommitting our share repurchase program so that $250 million was made available

Commvault Systems, Inc.



Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenues:













Subscription:













Term-based license $ 114,445

$ 107,954

$ 435,324

$ 370,411 Software-as-a-service 93,139

65,274

332,981

219,256 Total subscription 207,584

173,228

768,305

589,667 Perpetual license 10,129

14,962

43,212

55,643 Customer support 80,905

76,509

320,426

307,563 Other services 13,074

10,340

51,747

42,746 Total revenues 311,692

275,039

1,183,690

995,619 Cost of revenues:













Subscription:













Term-based license 3,007

2,756

10,662

9,558 Software-as-a-service 31,555

23,045

118,301

79,341 Total subscription 34,562

25,801

128,963

88,899 Perpetual license 32

312

531

1,500 Customer support 14,397

13,746

58,879

57,680 Other services 9,013

7,907

34,747

30,956 Total cost of revenues 58,004

47,766

223,120

179,035 Gross margin 253,688

227,273

960,570

816,584 Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing 135,655

120,152

519,688

434,117 Research and development 40,062

39,333

162,213

146,286 General and administrative 40,167

38,274

162,722

138,375 Depreciation and amortization 2,563

2,401

10,348

9,072 Restructuring 18,603

812

32,154

10,026 Change in contingent consideration —

(426)

(545)

2,060 Impairment charges —

—

—

2,910 Total operating expenses 237,050

200,546

886,580

742,846 Income from operations 16,638

26,727

73,990

73,738 Interest income 8,313

1,556

21,810

6,654 Interest expense (1,431)

(103)

(3,795)

(416) Other income (expense), net (403)

453

119

1,077 Income before income taxes 23,117

28,633

92,124

81,053 Income tax expense (benefit) 8,468

(2,360)

21,467

4,947 Net income $ 14,649

$ 30,993

$ 70,657

$ 76,106 Net income per common share:













Basic $ 0.34

$ 0.70

$ 1.61

$ 1.74 Diluted $ 0.34

$ 0.69

$ 1.58

$ 1.68 Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 43,047

44,066

43,976

43,850 Diluted 43,263

45,158

44,654

45,187

Commvault Systems, Inc.



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited)





March 31,

March 31,



2026

2025 ASSETS Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 899,987

$ 302,103 Trade accounts receivable, net

330,483

251,995 Assets held for sale

—

34,770 Other current assets

56,040

46,189 Total current assets

1,286,510

635,057









Deferred tax assets, net

153,766

133,378 Property and equipment, net

9,750

8,294 Operating lease assets

34,920

10,124 Deferred commissions cost

103,892

79,309 Intangible assets, net

19,715

20,737 Goodwill

209,322

185,255 Other assets

68,430

46,112 Total assets

$ 1,886,305

$ 1,118,266









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 651

$ 373 Accrued liabilities

165,583

147,133 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

6,963

4,614 Deferred revenue

484,973

402,930 Total current liabilities

658,170

555,050









Convertible notes, net

880,863

— Deferred revenue, less current portion

293,725

223,282 Deferred tax liabilities

1,565

1,384 Long-term operating lease liabilities

29,675

6,338 Other liabilities

14,813

7,090









Total stockholders' equity

7,494

325,122 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,886,305

$ 1,118,266

Commvault Systems, Inc.



Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Cash flows from operating activities













Net income $ 14,649

$ 30,993

$ 70,657

$ 76,106 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 2,563

2,401

10,348

9,072 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,138

28

2,808

115 Amortization of deferred commissions costs 13,394

9,658

47,741

33,414 Noncash stock-based compensation 31,964

28,992

123,425

113,262 Noncash operating lease expense 1,966

2,082

8,116

6,408 Noncash change in fair value of equity securities 474

(396)

68

(364) Noncash change in fair value of contingent consideration —

(426)

(545)

2,060 Noncash adjustment on headquarters sale leaseback —

—

495

— Noncash impairment charges —

—

—

2,910 Noncash lease impairment 1,374

—

1,374

— Deferred income taxes (2,018)

(17,194)

7,700

(23,474) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Trade accounts receivable, net 27,017

3,425

(73,964)

(62,012) Operating lease liabilities (2,078)

(1,963)

(8,012)

(7,136) Other current assets and Other assets (2,680)

(9,051)

(20,823)

(8,615) Deferred commissions cost (23,124)

(20,316)

(73,655)

(49,848) Accounts payable 399

292

252

(948) Accrued liabilities 13,339

15,140

11,562

25,235 Deferred revenue 52,939

29,749

136,410

87,659 Other liabilities 869

3,541

723

3,538 Net cash provided by operating activities 132,185

76,955

244,680

207,382 Cash flows from investing activities













Purchase of property and equipment (344)

(783)

(7,529)

(3,756) Purchase of equity securities (169)

(545)

(6,951)

(1,333) Proceeds from sale of headquarters, net —

—

34,849

— Business combination, net of cash acquired 200

598

(25,815)

(65,311) Net cash used in investing activities (313)

(730)

(5,446)

(70,400) Cash flows from financing activities













Repurchase of common stock (259,293)

(29,821)

(446,106)

(165,015) Proceeds from stock-based compensation plans 7,529

6,437

14,503

17,537 Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes —

—

900,000

— Purchase of capped calls —

—

(99,630)

— Payment of contingent liability —

(340)

—

(340) Payment of debt issuance costs —

—

(23,400)

— Other (18)

—

(66)

— Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (251,782)

(23,724)

345,301

(147,818) Effects of exchange rate — changes in cash (6,449)

6,027

13,349

185 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (126,359)

58,528

597,884

(10,651) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,026,346

243,575

302,103

312,754 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 899,987

$ 302,103

$ 899,987

$ 302,103















Supplemental disclosures of noncash activities













Issuance of common stock for business combination $ —

$ —

$ —

$ 4,900 Operating lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets $ 523

$ 1,109

$ 35,604

$ 5,796

Commvault Systems, Inc.



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation:













GAAP income from operations $ 16,638

$ 26,727

$ 73,990

$ 73,738 Noncash stock-based compensation5 29,247

28,840

118,886

108,615 FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation6 691

1,767

4,140

5,459 Restructuring7 18,603

812

32,154

10,026 Amortization of intangible assets8 1,256

1,176

4,722

3,705 Litigation settlement9 —

—

—

675 Business combination costs10 —

201

1,902

2,541 Change in contingent consideration11 —

(426)

(545)

2,060 Adjustment on headquarters sale leaseback12 —

—

495

— Noncash impairment charges13 —

—

—

2,910 Other nonrecurring charges14 —

—

1,805

— Non-GAAP income from operations $ 66,435

$ 59,097

$ 237,549

$ 209,729















GAAP net income $ 14,649

$ 30,993

$ 70,657

$ 76,106 Noncash stock-based compensation5 29,247

28,840

118,886

108,615 FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation6 691

1,767

4,140

5,459 Restructuring7 18,603

812

32,154

10,026 Amortization of intangible assets8 1,256

1,176

4,722

3,705 Litigation settlement9 —

—

—

675 Business combination costs10 —

201

1,902

2,541 Change in contingent consideration11 —

(426)

(545)

2,060 Adjustment on headquarters sale leaseback12 —

—

495

— Noncash impairment charges13 —

—

—

2,910 Other nonrecurring charges14 —

—

1,805

— Non-GAAP provision for income taxes adjustment15 (9,031)

(17,000)

(39,897)

(47,143) Non-GAAP net income $ 55,415

$ 46,363

$ 194,319

$ 164,954















GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.34

$ 0.69

$ 1.58

$ 1.68 Noncash stock-based compensation5 0.68

0.64

2.66

2.40 FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation6 0.02

0.04

0.09

0.12 Restructuring7 0.43

0.02

0.72

0.22 Amortization of intangible assets8 0.03

0.03

0.11

0.08 Litigation settlement9 —

—

—

0.01 Business combination costs10 —

—

0.04

0.06 Change in contingent consideration11 —

(0.01)

(0.01)

0.05 Adjustment on headquarters sale leaseback12 —

—

0.01

— Noncash impairment charges13 —

—

—

0.06 Other nonrecurring charges14 —

—

0.04

— Non-GAAP provision for income taxes adjustment15 (0.22)

(0.38)

(0.89)

(1.03) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.28

$ 1.03

$ 4.35

$ 3.65 GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding 43,263

45,158

44,654

45,187



Three Months Ended

March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Non-GAAP gross margin reconciliation:













GAAP gross margin 81.4 %

82.6 %

81.2 %

82.0 % Cost of revenues related to noncash stock-based compensation 0.4 %

0.5 %

0.4 %

0.6 % Non-GAAP gross margin 81.8 %

83.1 %

81.6 %

82.6 %



Three Months Ended

March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Non-GAAP free cash flow reconciliation:













GAAP cash provided by operating activities $ 132,185

$ 76,955

$ 244,680

$ 207,382 Purchase of property and equipment (344)

(783)

(7,529)

(3,756) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 131,841

$ 76,172

$ 237,151

$ 203,626

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Commvault has provided in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP income from operations (EBIT), non-GAAP income from operations margin, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP free cash flow, annualized recurring revenue (ARR), subscription ARR, SaaS ARR and SaaS net dollar retention rate (NRR). This financial information has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Commvault uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and make operating decisions. Commvault believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures, when used as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing its financial results with other companies in Commvault's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to the investment community. Commvault has also provided its revenues, ARR, subscription ARR and SaaS ARR on a constant currency basis. Commvault analyzes revenue growth, ARR, subscription ARR and SaaS ARR on a constant currency basis in order to provide a comparable framework for assessing how the business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations.

All of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, where applicable, which are included in this press release. Certain non-GAAP measures discussed in this press release do not have a directly comparable GAAP financial measure and therefore are not reconciled.

Non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude noncash stock-based compensation charges and additional Federal Insurance Contribution Act (FICA) and related payroll tax expense incurred by Commvault when employees vest in restricted stock awards. Commvault has also excluded restructuring costs, noncash amortization of intangible assets, business combination costs, the change in the estimated fair value of contingent consideration, adjustments from the sale and leaseback of headquarters and other nonrecurring charges from its non-GAAP results. These adjustments are further discussed in the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. Commvault believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful metrics for management and investors because they compare Commvault's core operating results over multiple periods. When evaluating the performance of Commvault's operating results and developing short- and long-term plans, Commvault does not consider such expenses.

In addition, Commvault expects to incur a non-routine business expense in the first half of fiscal 2027 related to contingent performance-based fees associated with strategic pricing and packaging initiatives. These fees are expected to be incurred upon the achievement of defined outcomes and are estimated to range between $5 million and $10 million. Commvault intends to exclude these costs from its non-GAAP results as they are episodic in nature, directly tied to a discrete strategic initiative, and not reflective of ongoing operating performance.

Although noncash stock-based compensation and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses are necessary to attract and retain employees, Commvault places its primary emphasis on stockholder dilution as compared to the accounting charges related to such equity compensation plans. Commvault believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude noncash stock-based compensation expense and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses incurred on vesting of restricted stock awards allow investors to make meaningful comparisons between Commvault's operating results and those of other companies.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. The most significant limitation is that these non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain operating costs, primarily related to noncash stock-based compensation, which is of a recurring nature. Noncash stock-based compensation has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in Commvault's operating results. In addition, noncash stock-based compensation is an important part of Commvault's employees' compensation and can have a significant impact on their performance. The following table presents the stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues, sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative ($ in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Cost of revenues $ 1,344

$ 1,324

$ 5,239

$ 5,744 Sales and marketing 12,469

12,599

51,173

47,627 Research and development 6,977

6,225

28,538

24,028 General and administrative 8,457

8,692

33,936

31,216 Stock-based compensation expense $ 29,247

$ 28,840

$ 118,886

$ 108,615

The table above excludes stock-based compensation expense related to the Company's restructuring activities described below in Note 7.

The components that Commvault excludes in its non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the components that its peer companies exclude when they report their non-GAAP financial measures. Due to the limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures, Commvault's management assists investors by providing a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Commvault's management uses non-GAAP financial measures only in addition to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS). In addition to the adjustments discussed in non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS incorporates a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 24%.

Commvault anticipates that in any given period its non-GAAP tax rate may be either higher or lower than the GAAP tax rate as evidenced by historical fluctuations. The GAAP tax rates in recent fiscal years were not meaningful percentages due to the dollar amount of GAAP pre-tax income. For the same reason as the GAAP tax rates, the estimated cash tax rates in recent fiscal years are not meaningful percentages. Commvault defines its cash tax rate as the total amount of cash income taxes payable for the fiscal year divided by consolidated GAAP pre-tax income. Over time, Commvault believes its GAAP and cash tax rates will align.

Commvault considers non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS useful metrics for Commvault management and its investors for the same basic reasons that Commvault uses non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. In addition, the same limitations as well as management actions to compensate for such limitations described above also apply to Commvault's use of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS.

Non-GAAP gross margin. Commvault defines this non-GAAP financial measure as GAAP gross margin adjusted to exclude cost of revenues related to noncash stock-based compensation.

Non-GAAP free cash flow. Commvault defines this non-GAAP financial measure as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. Commvault considers non-GAAP free cash flow a useful metric for Commvault management and its investors in evaluating Commvault's ability to generate cash from its business operations. In addition, the same limitations as well as management actions to compensate for such limitations described above also apply to Commvault's use of non-GAAP free cash flow.

Forward-looking non-GAAP measures. In this press release, Commvault presents non-GAAP EBIT margin and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis. The most directly comparable GAAP measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts, because certain items that impact these GAAP measures, cannot be reasonably predicted or quantified. The probable significance of these items may be material, and as a result, the corresponding GAAP measures and a quantitative reconciliation to those GAAP measures are not available on a forward-looking basis.

Notes

Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) represents the annualized value of all active contracts as of the end of a reporting period. ARR includes recurring subscription offerings, customer support associated with perpetual and term licenses, enhanced customer support contracts, and managed service offerings. ARR excludes non-recurring elements, such as perpetual licenses and professional services, which are typically delivered at a point in time. For all term-based arrangements, ARR is calculated by dividing the total active contract value by the number of days in the contract term and multiplying the result by 365. For consumption-based arrangements on a pay as you go model without a fixed commitment, ARR is calculated by annualizing the revenue contractually expected to be received in a given month based on actual monthly usage from a prior month. Because ARR includes only contracts that are active at the end of the reporting period, it does not reflect assumptions or estimates regarding future contract renewals or non-renewals. Subscription ARR represents the portion of annual recurring revenue attributable to term‑based licenses, maintenance and support services associated with term license arrangements, SaaS subscriptions, and consumption‑based arrangements, calculated using the same ARR methodology. SaaS ARR represents the cloud‑hosted portion of Subscription ARR and excludes revenue attributable to term license arrangements and related maintenance and support services.



These metrics should be viewed independently of GAAP revenue, deferred revenue and unbilled revenue and are not intended to be combined with or to replace those items. These metrics are not a forecast of future revenues. Management believes that reviewing these metrics, in addition to GAAP results, helps investors and financial analysts understand the value of Commvault's recurring revenue streams presented on an annualized basis. There is no direct GAAP comparative to ARR. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional explanation.



A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."



Commvault does not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis as certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated. See "Forward-looking non-GAAP measures" for additional explanation.



SaaS net dollar retention rate (NRR) is the percentage of SaaS ARR retained from existing customers at the start of an annual period after accounting for expansion revenue, churn, and downgrades. It is presented on a constant currency basis using exchange rates as of March 31, 2025. Acquired SaaS ARR is excluded until the acquisition is fully integrated, which we generally expect to occur twelve months from the close date. We believe our SaaS NRR offers valuable insight into the year-over-year expansion of our existing customer base, reflecting both increased utilization of current products and services as well as the adoption of additional offerings. There is no direct GAAP comparative to NRR. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional explanation.



Represents noncash stock-based compensation charges associated with restricted stock units granted and our Employee Stock Purchase Plan, exclusive of stock-based compensation expense related to Commvault's restructuring activities described below in Note 7.



Represents additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses incurred by Commvault when employees vest in restricted stock awards.



During fiscal 2026, we initiated two restructuring plans designed to optimize our cost structure, enhance organizational agility, align resources with strategic priorities, and reorganize our business technology function. These initiatives include workforce reductions, technology transitions, office lease closures, and the exit of operations in certain jurisdictions. The related charges primarily consist of severance and associated employee termination costs, stock‑based compensation expense resulting from modification events, and office closure and exit charges. We expect both restructuring plans to be substantially completed during fiscal 2027.



Restructuring charges incurred in the prior year relate to a plan initiated in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 and completed in fiscal 2025. These charges consisted of severance and associated employee termination costs and stock‑based compensation expense resulting from modification events.



Represents noncash amortization of intangible assets.



During the first quarter of fiscal 2025, we entered into a settlement agreement resulting in a payment of approximately $1.5 million which resolved certain legal matters. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, approximately $0.7 million was recorded in general and administrative expenses and the remaining $0.8 million was incurred in a prior period that is not presented in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.



These charges relate to acquisition and business development activities, including legal, accounting and advisory services. Management believes, when used as a supplement to GAAP results, that the exclusion of these costs will help investors and financial analysts understand Commvault's operating results and underlying operational trends as compared to other periods.



Represents the change in the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration arrangement related to the acquisition of Appranix, Inc.



During the first quarter of fiscal 2026, we finalized the sale of our corporate headquarters and entered into a lease for a portion of the premises. These noncash charges represent accounting adjustments for a $1.3 million loss associated with the related lease terms and a $0.8 million adjustment to reflect the final sale price of the assets resulting in a net charge of $0.5 million recorded in general and administrative expense on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.



Represents noncash impairment charges related to our corporate headquarters.



These primarily legal and consulting expenses are related to our response in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 to a one-time security matter from the first quarter. Given the non-recurring nature of the matter, these costs have been excluded from non-GAAP results to provide a clearer view of ongoing operating performance.



The provision for income taxes is adjusted to reflect Commvault's estimated non-GAAP effective tax rate of 24%.

Commvault Systems, Inc.

Recast Historical Financial Results

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Beginning in fiscal 2027, Commvault will disaggregate customer support revenue on the Consolidated Statements of Operations between support associated with term-based and perpetual software license arrangements. Customer support includes support contracts associated with our software products, including software updates on a when-and-if-available basis, telephone support, integrated web-based support, and other premium support offerings. There is no change to total revenues, customer support cost of revenue or total cost of revenues for any quarter in fiscal 2025 or fiscal 2026. The recast results for fiscal years 2025 and 2026 have been prepared on the same basis as the fiscal first‑quarter and full‑year fiscal 2027 guidance presented earlier in this earnings press release.

Customer support revenue related to term-based software license arrangements ("Term-based support") will be included in total subscription revenue and recognized ratably over contractual terms that typically range from one to three years. Customer support revenue related to perpetual software license arrangements ("Perpetual support") will be recognized ratably over contractual terms, typically one year. There is no change to the underlying revenue recognition treatment for these line items.

The table below recasts the results for fiscal 2025 and 2026 using the Consolidated Statements of Operations lines that will be effective beginning fiscal 2027.



Fiscal 2026

Q1'26

Q2'26

Q3'26

Q4'26

FY'26 Revenues:

















Subscription:

















Term-based license $ 109,282

$ 92,647

$ 118,950

$ 114,445

$ 435,324 Term-based support 47,582

49,686

50,962

53,933

202,163 Software-as-a-service 72,445

80,018

87,379

93,139

332,981 Total subscription 229,309

222,351

257,291

261,517

970,468 Perpetual license 7,335

12,073

13,675

10,129

43,212 Perpetual support 31,439

30,543

29,309

26,972

118,263 Other services 13,895

11,221

13,557

13,074

51,747 Total revenues $ 281,978

$ 276,188

$ 313,832

$ 311,692

$ 1,183,690



















Cost of revenues:

















Term-based license $ 2,242

$ 2,414

$ 2,999

$ 3,007

$ 10,662 Software-as-a-service 25,972

29,187

31,587

31,555

118,301 Perpetual license 245

194

60

32

531 Customer support 14,207

14,847

15,428

14,397

58,879 Other services 8,111

8,402

9,221

9,013

34,747 Total cost of revenues $ 50,777

$ 55,044

$ 59,295

$ 58,004

$ 223,120



Fiscal 2025

Q1'25

Q2'25

Q3'25

Q4'25

FY'25 Revenues:

















Subscription:

















Term-based license $ 80,405

$ 84,427

$ 97,625

$ 107,954

$ 370,411 Term-based support 39,727

41,829

43,047

44,605

169,208 Software-as-a-service 43,675

49,611

60,696

65,274

219,256 Total subscription 163,807

175,867

201,368

217,833

758,875 Perpetual license 13,736

10,522

16,423

14,962

55,643 Perpetual support 36,561

35,859

34,031

31,904

138,355 Other services 10,568

11,030

10,808

10,340

42,746 Total revenues $ 224,672

$ 233,278

$ 262,630

$ 275,039

$ 995,619



















Cost of revenues:

















Term-based license $ 1,778

$ 2,371

$ 2,653

$ 2,756

$ 9,558 Software-as-a-service 15,762

17,161

23,373

23,045

79,341 Perpetual license 337

441

410

312

1,500 Customer support 14,263

15,311

14,360

13,746

57,680 Other services 7,648

7,578

7,823

7,907

30,956 Total cost of revenues $ 39,788

$ 42,862

$ 48,619

$ 47,766

$ 179,035

In addition, beginning in fiscal 2027, Commvault will recast Subscription ARR to include enterprise support, further aligning Subscription ARR with subscription revenue. Prior to fiscal 2027, enterprise support was included only in Total ARR. This change does not impact Total ARR. The table below recasts annualized revenue results for fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026 to reflect this change, which will be effective beginning in fiscal 2027.



Fiscal 2026

Q1'26

Q2'26

Q3'26

Q4'26 Total ARR $ 996,202

$ 1,043,295

$ 1,084,880

$ 1,121,571 Subscription ARR 867,306

918,130

966,260

1,014,729



Fiscal 2025

Q1'25

Q2'25

Q3'25

Q4'25 Total ARR $ 802,709

$ 853,265

$ 889,628

$ 930,051 Subscription ARR 657,330

708,993

755,358

802,390

SOURCE COMMVAULT