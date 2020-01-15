Academy of Accelerated Learning Celebrates School Choice Week

HOUSTON, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy of Accelerated Learning, Inc. will celebrate School Choice Week with pancake breakfasts, parades, and an open house at both campus locations from Monday, Jan. 27 through Friday, Jan. 31. Faculty, students, and community members will attend the festivities, which will recognize students with perfect attendance and feature readings of the official School Choice Week proclamation for the city of Houston and performances of the School Choice Week dance.

The school will have an open house the entire week of National School Choice Week, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The pancake breakfasts will take place on Monday, Jan. 27 from 7:30 to 8 a.m. at both campuses. The closing program will include a parade and the reading of the School Choice Week Proclamation by Mrs. Doris Robins, superintendent of Academy of Accelerated Learning, Inc. The events are free and open to the public.

These events are planned to coincide with the history making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"Our events are all about school choice and showcasing the advantages of choosing a school that enhances and supports student learning and education," said Phyllis Gooden, a teacher at Academy of Accelerated Learning.

The Academy of Accelerated Learning is a public charter school district with a history of a safe school environment, high performance academics, STEAM curriculum, small class sizes, and family and community engagement.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

