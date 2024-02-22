Academy Sports + Outdoors and Grunt Style Foundation Come Together to Support Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation

Funds will help provide college scholarships to military children who lost a parent in the line of duty.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports + Outdoors , in partnership with the Grunt Style Foundation is proud to support the education of Children of Fallen Patriots scholars. Through this collaboration, Academy Sports + Outdoors and Grunt Style raised over $250,000 that will fund nearly 50 years of college education, ensuring a brighter future for these deserving scholars. The nonprofit's mission focuses on providing college scholarships and educational counseling to military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty. They serve the families of servicemembers from all branches of the armed forces who have died as a result of combat casualties, military training accidents, service-related illnesses, suicide, as well as other duty-related deaths as ruled by the Department of Veterans Affairs. By providing college funding, they aim to alleviate the financial burden faced by these students and ensure they have the opportunity to pursue their educational goals.

This past summer, the two national brands collaborated on a merchandise program that donated a portion of select Grunt Style-branded product purchases made in participating Academy Sports + Outdoors stores or on academy.com, to Fallen Patriots. The proceeds from the sale of the limited-edition merchandise, as well as a generous donation match from The Grunt Style Foundation resulted in funding that will cover college scholarships and educational counseling to the Gold Star scholars in Fallen Patriots' pipeline.

"We are immensely grateful to both brands for coming together to support our mission. Thanks to Academy Sports + Outdoors and The Grunt Style Foundation, we have been able to cover the cost of a combined 49 years of college funding for our scholars from just this program alone, ensuring that the legacy of our fallen heroes is continued through their children. This support will empower them to focus on their studies, extracurricular activities, and personal growth, ultimately setting them up for success in their future careers. We are so incredibly grateful for this partnership and look forward to working together again in the future!" said David Kim, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Children of Fallen Patriots

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 282 stores across 18 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All", and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

ABOUT CHILDREN OF FALLEN PATRIOTS FOUNDATION

Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation honors the sacrifices of our fallen military heroes by ensuring the success of their children through college education. Since 2002, we have provided over $76 million in support to more than 3,200 military children from all branches who lost a parent in the line of duty. We estimate there are approximately 25,000 such children, and they will need $625 million to complete college. Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation has earned a perfect rating from Charity Navigator, and due to generous Board donations, 96% of third-party donations go to programs. Help today by visiting www.fallenpatriots.org.

ABOUT THE GRUNT STYLE FOUNDATION

Established in 2021, the Grunt Style Foundation is a 501(c)3 national nonprofit organization committed to providing life-changing resources and experiences in which Veterans, Service Members and their families thrive. The Grunt Style Foundation is the nonprofit arm of Grunt Style, a patriotic and veteran-operated apparel brand, to further Grunt Style's commitment to recognize and celebrate those who bravely served our country. The Grunt Style Foundation focuses on mental health and wellness, military transition, and sustainment, while alleviating food insecurities, and ending homelessness for military and veteran communities. To learn more about the Grunt Style Foundation, please visit www.gruntstylefoundation.org.

SOURCE Grunt Style