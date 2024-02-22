Academy Sports + Outdoors and Grunt Style Foundation Come Together to Support Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation

News provided by

Grunt Style

22 Feb, 2024, 09:28 ET

Funds will help provide college scholarships to military children who lost a parent in the line of duty.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports + Outdoors, in partnership with the Grunt Style Foundation is proud to support the education of Children of Fallen Patriots scholars. Through this collaboration, Academy Sports + Outdoors and Grunt Style raised over $250,000 that will fund nearly 50 years of college education, ensuring a brighter future for these deserving scholars. The nonprofit's mission focuses on providing college scholarships and educational counseling to military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty. They serve the families of servicemembers from all branches of the armed forces who have died as a result of combat casualties, military training accidents, service-related illnesses, suicide, as well as other duty-related deaths as ruled by the Department of Veterans Affairs. By providing college funding, they aim to alleviate the financial burden faced by these students and ensure they have the opportunity to pursue their educational goals.

This past summer, the two national brands collaborated on a merchandise program that donated a portion of select Grunt Style-branded product purchases made in participating Academy Sports + Outdoors stores or on academy.com, to Fallen Patriots. The proceeds from the sale of the limited-edition merchandise, as well as a generous donation match from The Grunt Style Foundation resulted in funding that will cover college scholarships and educational counseling to the Gold Star scholars in Fallen Patriots' pipeline.

"We are immensely grateful to both brands for coming together to support our mission. Thanks to Academy Sports + Outdoors and The Grunt Style Foundation, we have been able to cover the cost of a combined 49 years of college funding for our scholars from just this program alone, ensuring that the legacy of our fallen heroes is continued through their children. This support will empower them to focus on their studies, extracurricular activities, and personal growth, ultimately setting them up for success in their future careers. We are so incredibly grateful for this partnership and look forward to working together again in the future!" said David Kim, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Children of Fallen Patriots

About Academy Sports + Outdoors 
Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 282 stores across 18 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All", and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

ABOUT CHILDREN OF FALLEN PATRIOTS FOUNDATION
Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation honors the sacrifices of our fallen military heroes by ensuring the success of their children through college education. Since 2002, we have provided over $76 million in support to more than 3,200 military children from all branches who lost a parent in the line of duty. We estimate there are approximately 25,000 such children, and they will need $625 million to complete college. Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation has earned a perfect rating from Charity Navigator, and due to generous Board donations, 96% of third-party donations go to programs. Help today by visiting www.fallenpatriots.org.

ABOUT THE GRUNT STYLE FOUNDATION
Established in 2021, the Grunt Style Foundation is a 501(c)3 national nonprofit organization committed to providing life-changing resources and experiences in which Veterans, Service Members and their families thrive. The Grunt Style Foundation is the nonprofit arm of Grunt Style, a patriotic and veteran-operated apparel brand, to further Grunt Style's commitment to recognize and celebrate those who bravely served our country. The Grunt Style Foundation focuses on mental health and wellness, military transition, and sustainment, while alleviating food insecurities, and ending homelessness for military and veteran communities. To learn more about the Grunt Style Foundation, please visit www.gruntstylefoundation.org.

SOURCE Grunt Style

Also from this source

The Grunt Style Foundation Recognized as Outstanding Veteran Service Organization by American Freedom Fund

The Grunt Style Foundation Recognized as Outstanding Veteran Service Organization by American Freedom Fund

The Grunt Style Foundation, a national nonprofit committed to providing life changing resources and experiences for Veterans, Service Members and...
Grunt Style Acquires Irreverent Warriors Nonprofit to Lead Veteran Mental Health Efforts in the US

Grunt Style Acquires Irreverent Warriors Nonprofit to Lead Veteran Mental Health Efforts in the US

The Grunt Style Foundation and Irreverent Warriors are coming together to establish the largest outreach arm to address mental health and suicide...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Retail

Image1

Education

Image1

Fashion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.