The Grunt Style Foundation Recognized as Outstanding Veteran Service Organization by American Freedom Fund

National award recognizes a nonprofit that has had a measurable impact on the Veteran community

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Grunt Style Foundation, a national nonprofit committed to providing life changing resources and experiences for Veterans, Service Members and their families, was recognized as the Outstanding Veteran Service Organization at the 8th Annual AFF Veterans' Awards on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 in Washington, D.C.

The Grunt Style Foundation Receives the Outstanding Veteran Service Organization Award by The American Freedom Fund.
Founded in 2016, The American Freedom Fund (AFF) empowers Active Duty, Reserve, and Separated Service Members through a mission of athletics, education, and advocacy. Each year, AFF honors three outstanding Veteran-focused organizations for their dedication and support to the Veteran community with an award at their annual "Manhattans, Martinis & Mistletoe Veteran Awards Gala.

Learn more about the AFF Patriot Awards here, https://americanfreedomfund.org/patriot-awards/

"Our Foundation is honored to have received the award for Outstanding Veteran Service Organization by the American Freedom Fund," said Drew Gregory, Director of Development for The Grunt Style Foundation. "This national recognition further underscores our collective commitment to ensure no Veteran is left behind!"

The AFF award for Outstanding Veteran Organization recognizes a national nonprofit organization or individual that has demonstrated positive, measurable impact in one or more of the following areas: combatting the necessary criminalization of mental illness and extended incarceration amongst Veterans; facilitating access for Veterans to the legal support and justice they, their families, and their caregivers deserve; as well as combating the increasing rate of homelessness amongst the Veteran community.

ABOUT THE GRUNT STYLE FOUNDATION
Established in 2021, the Grunt Style Foundation is a 501(c)3 national nonprofit organization committed to providing life-changing resources and experiences in which Veterans, Service Members and their families thrive. The Grunt Style Foundation is the nonprofit arm of Grunt Style, a patriotic and veteran-operated apparel brand, to further Grunt Style's commitment to recognize and celebrate those who bravely served our country. The Grunt Style Foundation focuses on mental health and wellness, military transition and sustainment, while alleviating food insecurities, and ending homelessness for military and veteran communities. To learn more about the Grunt Style Foundation, please visit www.gruntstylefoundation.org.

CONTACT: Clarissa Castaneda, [email protected]

SOURCE Grunt Style

