Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

KATY, Texas, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (the "Company" or "Academy") (Nasdaq: ASO) announced today that on June 4, 2026, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of the Company's common stock with respect to the fiscal quarter ended May 2, 2026. The quarterly cash dividend is payable on July 16, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 18, 2026.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to more than 300 stores across 21 states and counting. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All," fulfilled through a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation, and footwear through leading national brands and private label brands.

For more information, visit www.academy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on Academy's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the payment of the dividend, including the timing and amount thereof, the Company's expectations regarding its future performance, and the Company's future financial condition to support future dividend growth, and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to factors that are set forth in Academy's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release. Academy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

Media inquiries:

Meredith Klein, Vice President of Communications

346.826.6615

[email protected]

Investor inquiries:

Dan Aldridge, Vice President of Investor Relations

832.739.4102

[email protected]

SOURCE Academy Sports + Outdoors