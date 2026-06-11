Academy Sports + Outdoors Celebrates Father's Day With "Dadmas" Campaign Focused on Fun, Family, and Legendary Value

Company is offering premium gifts, outdoor essentials and unbeatable prices to celebrate dads all summer long

KATY, Texas, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports + Outdoors ("Academy" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ASO) is celebrating Father's Day with the launch of its "Dadmas" campaign, a seasonal initiative that reimagines Father's Day. Inspired by the excitement and anticipation of Christmas morning, "Dadmas", Academy is the go-to destination for gifts, gear and experiences that bring families together through outdoor fun and summer traditions.

Academy's Father's Day assortment features gifts across a variety of outdoor, sports and lifestyle categories, including:

Magellan Outdoors fishing shirts and outdoor apparel

Grills, smokers, and griddles for backyard entertaining

YETI coolers, drinkware, and barware

Golf equipment and accessories, including PGA TOUR products

H2OX Fishing rods, reels, tackle, and outdoor gear

Range finders and outdoor technology gifts

Apparel and footwear from leading national brands

Backyard games, drinkware, and summer gathering essentials

As families prepare for a summer filled with backyard gatherings, fishing trips, cookouts and time outdoors, Academy is offering a broad assortment of Father's Day gifts at unbeatable value, making it easier for customers to celebrate every kind of dad.

"Father's Day is about more than gifts, it's about creating moments and memories families enjoy together," said Matt McCabe, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer. "We're helping customers celebrate the father figures in their lives with products and experiences that inspire adventure, connection and fun, all while delivering the quality, assortment and value our customers expect."

In celebration of Father's Day, Academy also partnered with local organizations and special guests to host shopping experiences that brought together fathers, father figures and children, including an event featuring former professional quarterback Colt McCoy with 10 families, and a partnership with 3D Girls, Inc. for a Father-Daughter Field Day. Additional givebacks include a local event in Altoona, Pa., at one of Academy's newest stores, benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Blair County with a focus on father-child connections, and an event with collegiate running back Justice Haynes and his father, Verron Haynes, who will help 10 families enjoy a memorable shopping experience.

To make Father's Day shopping more convenient, Academy customers can take advantage of multiple shopping and fulfillment options, including buy online, pick up in-store, same-day delivery and free shipping offers. Customers can also access additional savings and rewards through myAcademy Rewards and the Academy Credit Card program.

To shop for Academy's Father's Day gift assortment and explore the "Dadmas" campaign, visit Academy.com.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to more than 300 stores across 21 states and counting. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

Media Contact

Academy Sports + Outdoors Allan Rojas [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Academy Sports + Outdoors