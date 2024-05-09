Academy Sports + Outdoors Donates over $530K to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® through Annual Holiday Partnership

Total donation efforts have reached nearly $2.2 million over four years

KATY, Texas, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports + Outdoors ("Academy") (Nasdaq: ASO) today announced the donation of over $530,000 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. The donation is a result of a collaboration between the two organizations to create holiday-inspired t-shirts and pajamas that are uniquely designed by patients at St. Jude Children's Hospital. Of each product sold, a portion of the proceeds were donated back to St. Jude.

"Academy Sports + Outdoors is proud to partner with an organization like St. Jude who continues to make a meaningful impact on the lives of young patients and their families," said Matt McCabe, Academy Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer. "With the help of St. Jude, our team members, and our customers, the popularity of this fun collaboration continues to grow which has led to an expanded product offering."

Since 2020, Academy has donated nearly $2.2 million in support of St. Jude's mission: Finding cures. Saving children®.

"We are so grateful to everyone at Academy Sports + Outdoors for their generosity and creativity in support of patients and families," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "This partnership and unique collaboration help St. Jude continue advancing treatments and cures for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases, all of which makes a difference for families here and around the world."

The men's, women's, and youth t-shirts and pajama pants were available during the holiday season exclusively at all Academy stores and online at academy.com.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 284 stores across 18 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com .

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org , liking St. Jude on Facebook , following St. Jude on X , Instagram , LinkedIn and TikTok , and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

