Academy Sports + Outdoors Grows Retail Footprint with Two New Locations in Ohio and Oklahoma

KATY, Texas, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports + Outdoors ("Academy" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ASO), a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer, is excited to announce it will open two new locations in North Canton, Ohio and Muskogee, Oklahoma. With these stores, the company now has four locations in Ohio, and 14 locations in Oklahoma and is on its way to opening a total of 20-25 new stores in fiscal 2026.

As Academy expands its footprint, the company is reinforcing its commitment to making a positive impact in each community it serves. Academy is donating over $10,000 to support more than 40 children through local Parks and Recreation groups tied to the new stores.

The community impact will be on full display at the grand opening of Academy's North Canton, Ohio store, where Cleveland safety Grant Delpit is expected to join Academy in hosting 20 local youth selected by Canton Parks & Recreation leadership for a shopping spree. Delpit's involvement reflects the importance of community partnerships and Academy's belief that fun can't lose.

"Expanding into North Canton and Muskogee is an exciting step forward as Academy continues to grow and reach more customers across the country," said Eric Friederich, Senior Vice President of retail operations at Academy Sports + Outdoors. "We're focused on extending our footprint with intention, growing in the right markets, strengthening our connection with customers, and creating stores that make it easier for families to get out and enjoy the activities they love."

The two new stores are expected to bring about 120 total new jobs to their local communities. Individuals interested in careers at Academy can visit careers.academy.com to apply for open positions.

In 2025, Academy opened a total of 24 new stores across 16 states including its first locations in Maryland and Pennsylvania. The previous year, in 2024, Academy's expansion efforts resulted in opening 16 new stores across 10 different states.

Every Academy store is a fun destination where families can find apparel, footwear, sports and camping equipment, hunting and fishing gear, outdoor cooking, and more from top national brands at an everyday value. Academy also offers free services such as grill and bike assembly, scope mounting, bore sighting, line winding/spooling, and propane exchange. Hunting and fishing licenses are also available to purchase in stores.

Additionally, Academy offers value and quality through its exclusive, private label brands such as Magellan Outdoors, Freely, R.O.W., BCG, H2OX, Redfield, and Mosaic, which offer great choices for outdoor apparel and equipment, women's and men's apparel, workout attire, fishing equipment, hunting optics and accessories, and outdoor furniture, respectively.

Customers can find the best assortment of athletic and casual shoes, sports and outdoors equipment, and clothing from top national brands such Nike, adidas, Carhartt, YETI, Stanley, Marucci, Titleist, Shimano, Brooks, Blackstone, Owala and more, in-store and, online, and through the Academy mobile app.

Customers are invited to sign-up for Academy's rewards program, myAcademy Rewards, which includes a $15 welcome offer, lower free shipping minimum ($25), insider access to personalized offers, deals and products, faster online and in-app checkout, and an annual birthday reward. See Terms for more details.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to more than 300 stores across 21 states and counting. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on Academy's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are usually identified by or are associated with such words as "intends," "will," "plan," "believe," "expect," "may," and/or the negatives or variations of these terms or similar terminology. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, many of which are beyond Academy's control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Academy's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including Academy's Annual Report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors," as may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date released. Academy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

