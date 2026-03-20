Academy Sports + Outdoors Launches New Tiered myAcademy® Rewards Credit Card and Enhanced Loyalty Program Designed to Help Families Save More and Have More Fun

Reimagined loyalty program and new credit card offerings provide more ways to earn, save, and "fund your fun"

New benefits include exclusive savings, personalized rewards, and seamless access across stores, online and app platforms

KATY, Texas, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports + Outdoors ("Academy") (Nasdaq: ASO), a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer, today announced the national rollout of the new myAcademy Rewards Mastercard® Credit Card, and enhanced myAcademy Rewards program, part of a reimagined payments and loyalty portfolio developed in partnership with Bread Financial (NYSE: BFH). The refreshed myAcademy Rewards program delivers value to every member whether they shop in-store, online, or on the Academy app.

"At Academy, we believe fun should be for all, regardless of your budget," said Chad Fox, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer at Academy Sports + Outdoors. "This year, we're doubling down on that promise with the relaunch of myAcademy Rewards, a loyalty program rebuilt for our customers, the Always Game Family. These are families who work hard, play harder, and live for the moments that bring them closer together. Our goal is to help fuel those moments with great gear at great prices, without straining budgets."

Academy is reenvisioning loyalty by placing the new myAcademy Rewards Mastercard® at the center of the program—transforming the card into the primary way members earn rewards for their everyday purchases. Cardholders earn 5% off every day at Academy3 and an unlimited 2% in rewards on everyday purchases4, with rewards deposited directly into their myAcademy Rewards account on Academy.com or in the Academy app.

Customers can join myAcademy Rewards for free and enjoy:

$15 off welcome offer

Insider access to exclusive offers

$15 off reward during their birthday month

$25 reward after spending $500 at Academy during the calendar year

Cardholders save even more when they make purchases on their card at Academy:

$30 off a purchase over $30 on the same day of account opening 1

5% off everyday purchases at Academy 3

Free shipping at Academy with no minimum2

Plus, myAcademy Rewards Mastercard® holders earn:

2% back in rewards on purchases outside Academy 4

$50 reward when they spend $500 anywhere outside Academy within the first 90 days after account opening5

"This revamped program was thoughtfully designed to empower families with a rich value proposition, reflecting how they live and what they need to have more fun outdoors, whether that's gear for weekend adventures, playing sports or everyday needs," said Val Greer, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Bread Financial, a tech-forward financial services company providing simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions.

Academy has also upgraded its entire digital ecosystem to help deliver value, making it easier for members to sign up, track progress, view rewards, and redeem online, in-app, or in-store.

This program was rebuilt with the Always Game Family in mind because they deserve to feel valued, appreciated, and rewarded for every hard‑earned dollar they spend. At Academy, we're making sure families never have to choose between making memories and the responsibilities they carry.

Learn more at https://www.academy.com/myacademy-rewards.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to more than 300 stores across 21 states and counting. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

About Bread Financial®

Bread Financial® (NYSE: BFH) is a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions to millions of U.S. consumers. Our payment solutions, including Bread Financial general purpose credit cards and savings products, empower our customers and their passions for a better life. Additionally, we deliver growth for some of the most recognized brands in travel & entertainment, health & beauty, jewelry and specialty apparel through our private label and co-brand credit cards and pay-over-time products providing choice and value to our shared customers. Bread Financial proudly marks 30 years of success in 2026. To learn more about our global associates, our performance and our sustainability progress, visit breadfinancial.com or follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Allan Rojas Rachel Stultz Director, Communications Senior Director, Corporate Affairs Academy Sports + Outdoors Bread Financial [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Academy, Ltd. d/b/a Academy Sports + Outdoors