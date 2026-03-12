Academy Sports + Outdoors Launches Five-Week Work Boot Campaign Championing Access to Trusted Brands and Strong Value

Company positions itself as the ultimate work boot destination

KATY, Texas, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reinforcing its position as a trusted destination for durable workwear, designed to help brave the elements, Academy Sports + Outdoors ("Academy" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ASO) is elevating its work boot shopping experience with five weeks of exclusive savings designed for every trade. From Sunday, March 15 to Saturday, April 18, customers can expect exceptional value across top brands including: Ariat, Wolverine, Skechers, Justin Boots, CAT, and Brazos in-store and online at Academy.com.

Weeks 1–5: Brazos

Academy's own everyday value work boots

Week 1 (March 15–March 21): Ariat

$20 off Select Manvel, Sierra, Treadfast, Rebar & Western Styles

Week 2 (March 22–March 28): Wolverine

$20 off select Rancher, Iron Ridge, Mid Moc, Tradewedge, Ride & Anthem styles

Week 3 (March 29–April 4): Skechers

25 percent off entire brand in-store and online in the workwear category

Week 4 (April 5–April 11): Justin Boots

$20 off select Stampede & Western Styles

Week 5 (April 12–April 18): CAT

$20 off all in-store styles

"Work boots are a symbol of grit and capability, and workers in skilled trades need respected gear built to stand up to demanding jobs day in and day out," said Academy Sports + Outdoors Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer Matt McCabe. "We are proud to offer a wide selection of work boots that support performance and self-expression without compromising value and quality."

Working to strengthen local community partnerships to provide strong assortment, value, and experience, Academy recently partnered with Communities In Schools of Houston to donate nearly $5,000 to help students exploring careers in skilled trades gain access to resources and support.

In addition to its assortment of work boots, Academy also offers convenient services such as free 1-hour curbside pickup when customers make a purchase online and DoorDash same-day delivery in select locations to make it easier to find work boots that help get the job done faster.

Every Academy store is a fun destination where families can find shirts, pants, boots, jeans, jackets, gloves, socks, vests, and more workwear options from top national brands at an everyday value that transcend the jobsite. Academy also offers free services such as grill and bike assembly, scope mounting, bore sighting, line winding/spooling, and propane exchange.

At Academy, you can always know you're getting the best deal – every time and every day. Academy guarantees the best value by beating competitor prices by 5%. For even more savings, customers can shop with their Academy Credit Card and receive an incremental 5% off on all purchases. New Academy Credit Card cardholders receive $30 off their first purchase after approval.

Customers are invited to sign-up for Academy's rewards program, myAcademy, which includes a $15 welcome offer, lower free shipping minimum ($25), insider access to personalized offers, deals and products, faster online and in-app checkout, and an annual birthday reward. See Terms for more details.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to more than 300 stores across 21 states and counting. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

