Academy Sports + Outdoors Hits It Out of the Park with Grand Slam Deals on Top Youth Baseball, Softball Brands

KATY, Texas, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports + Outdoors ("Academy" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ASO), a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer, is excited to announce the return of its annual Grand Slam promotion, taking place Monday, March 2 through Sunday, March 15. The limited-time event will help families gear up for the youth baseball, softball, and T-ball seasons with exclusive deals and the latest drops, including savings up to 50 percent off the most trusted brands in the game.

Academy's Grand Slam promotion is a game changer for youth athletes and families looking for a convenient way to shop the season's best gear, from gloves and bats to apparel and training essentials. Customers will have access to an expanded assortment of the best gear from top brands at undefeatable prices, including: Rawlings, Easton, Marucci, Wilson, Baseball Lifestyle 101 and more.

"As we swing into spring sports, we're committed to helping every youth athlete have access to the best gear they need to play with confidence, without breaking the bank," said Academy Sports + Outdoors Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer Matt McCabe. "Academy's Grand Slam deals are all about making the game more accessible, more value-friendly and more fun. Whether your little leaguer is picking up a T‑ball bat for the first time or gearing up for competitive play, Academy is here to support every step of the way."

Building on Academy Sports + Outdoors' mission to deliver exceptional gear for every athlete, the company is launching 100% Sunglasses within its assortment online and in select stores. The assortment includes four frames with multiple colorways and features signature styles inspired by top MLB talent, including Michael Harris II, Elly De La Cruz and Juan Soto.

As part of Academy's ongoing commitment to giving back to the communities it serves and empowering youth athletes with the right gear to elevate their game, the 2026 Grand Slam event was marked by meaningful donations and charitable initiatives in local communities throughout its footprint. Academy partnered with the YMCA of Central Kentucky to donate $3,000 to local kids as well as teamed up with professional Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette to donate $3,000 towards helping a local high school softball team gear up for their upcoming season in Legette's hometown of Mullins, SC.

Every Academy store is a fun destination where athletes and their families can find jerseys, uniforms, cleats, bats, gloves, mitts, helmets, backpacks, and more from top national brands at an everyday value, no matter where they are on the diamond. Academy also offers free services such as product delivery for oversized items to conveniently elevate your training game whether sluggers are in the market for home hitting systems, pitching machines, and more.

At Academy, you can always know you're getting the best deal every time and every day. Academy guarantees the best value by beating competitor prices by 5%. For even more savings, customers can shop with their Academy Credit Card and receive an incremental 5% off on all purchases. New Academy Credit Card cardholders receive $15 off their first purchase after approval.

Customers are invited to sign-up for Academy's rewards program, myAcademy, which includes a 10% welcome offer, lower free shipping minimum ($25), insider access to personalized offers, deals and products, faster online and in-app checkout, and an annual birthday reward. See Terms for more details.

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to more than 300 stores across 21 states and counting. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

