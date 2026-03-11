Academy Sports + Outdoors Increases Year-over-Year Donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® to More Than $575,000

Cumulative contributions now exceed $3.2 million since the partnership began in 2020

KATY, Texas, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports + Outdoors ("Academy") (Nasdaq: ASO) announced an increased year‑over‑year donation of more than $575,000 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, reflecting continued growth in the organizations' annual holiday partnership. The donation was generated through sales of holiday-inspired shirts and lounge pants featuring St. Jude patient art‑inspired designs, with a portion of proceeds benefiting St. Jude.

"Our partnership with St. Jude is deeply meaningful and continues to be an important commitment at Academy Sports + Outdoors," said Matt McCabe, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer at Academy Sports + Outdoors. "Through our holiday apparel collaboration featuring patient art-inspired designs, we're proud to contribute to the St. Jude mission while giving our customers a way to be part of something bigger."

Over the six-year partnership, Academy has donated more than $3.2 million in support of St. Jude's mission: Finding cures. Saving children®.

"The partnership between Academy Sports + Outdoors and St. Jude demonstrates the incredible impact we can achieve when we unite around a shared purpose," said Martin Hand, Chief Development Officer of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Generosity like this allows St. Jude to focus on what matters most – delivering innovative treatments and compassionate care to the children and families who need it most."

The exclusive men's and women's t-shirts and lounge pants were available at all Academy stores and online at academy.com during the holiday season.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to more than 300 stores across 21 states and counting. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on X, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

