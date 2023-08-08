Acadia Federal Credit Union Drives New Efficiencies by Centralizing Member Service on the Glia Interaction Platform

Maintains personal 'Acadia' touch with unified platform for call center and digital interactions

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acadia Federal Credit Union has digitally transformed member services with Glia, adding convenient digital-first service options and centralizing its call center on the Glia Interaction Platform. Unifying phone and digital channels has enabled the credit union to meet strong demand for commercial and consumer loans while supporting overall membership growth.

Known for its highly personalized service, Acadia wanted to deliver digital options that could enhance the member experience and enable remote support, while staying true to its service roots. The Glia Interaction Platform provided a flexible solution that allows Acadia members to adopt digital service on their own timeline, with full support for those who prefer to call in. 

"With Glia, we are providing our members with choice, allowing them to transition to digital channels at their own pace. We can efficiently support the increase in digital adoption without alienating those who still prefer to call in," said Charles Pelletier, Information Systems Manager at Acadia Federal Credit Union. "Both members and employees are extremely satisfied with how we've approached evolving our member service strategy, with Glia as our foundation."

Digital usage continues to climb, resulting in a lower average wait time of 20 seconds. On-screen collaboration, especially dual-cursor CoBrowsing, has proven popular allowing service representatives to guide members online by pointing out resources, opening relevant links for a member and even helping to fill out an application. Members who use CoBrowsing rate it highly, with a perfect 5/5 score.

Driving Efficiency While Maintaining High-Touch Service
Consolidating all member interactions on the Glia platform gives Acadia a single, unified data view for deeper analysis as well as insight to continuously improve service. The unified platform simplifies staffing, management and reporting. Further, it has streamlined training, with new employees quickly learning the Glia platform and able to provide member service in as little as 45 minutes.

"Acadia Federal Credit Union is a great example of how a financial institution can digitally transform service, both maintaining the high-touch support members expect while also increasing efficiency. The Glia Interaction Platform is not only cost-effective, but also helps Acadia manage growth in loans and membership," said Paul Sheets, EVP of Customer Success and Services for Glia.

About Glia

Glia redefines how businesses interact with customers. The Glia Interaction Platform unifies Digital Customer Service (DCS), traditional call center, and automation with a ChannelLess™ Architecture, empowering businesses to create the ideal mix of interactions and adapt on demand. The ability to easily shift volume between channels drives revenue, efficiency, and loyalty at the same time.

Glia has partnered with over 400 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company and a Great Place to Work for a third year in a row, the company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors and was recently valued at over $1B by top tier investors. To learn more visit glia.com.

