ACANA™ Pet Food Team Launches "Lights, Camera, Classics" Program to Celebrate New ACANA™ Classics Recipes

AUBURN, Ky., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In time for summer, the team behind ACANA™ pet food is announcing a new program – "Lights, Camera, Classics" – to introduce its new ACANA™ Classics recipes in the U.S. Spotlighting the perfect mix of quality ingredients that make up the new recipes, the makers of ACANA™ pet food are connecting with dog lovers this season by tapping into the classic, dog-friendly, summertime tradition of movies in the park. To further celebrate this unique pastime, the team is sponsoring a sweepstakes in which one lucky pet lover will receive $5,000*.

The makers of ACANA™ pet food announced the launch of ACANA™ Classics dry dog food line, which includes three varieties: Chicken & Barley Recipe, Salmon & Barley Recipe, and Beef & Barley Recipe.

A survey sponsored by the team in June of 2024 found that over a third of pet parents even named their pet after a classic character. So, to highlight this love of the classics and the classic, wholesome ingredients of ACANA™ Classics recipes, the brand is sponsoring a series of movies in the park in Seattle, San Diego, and Denver throughout the summer and beyond. Dogs are encouraged to join to enjoy the classic movies, too**.

Seattle: The area's biggest outdoor movie series – "BECU Outdoor Movies" at Marymoor Park in Redmond, Washington takes place from July – August and will feature dog-friendly, festival-style events with food trucks, entertainment, and big screen movies under the stars.





San Diego: From late May through early November, the ACANA™ team will sponsor County of San Diego's Summer Movies in the Park, one of the largest free, family (and dog)-friendly outdoor movie series in the nation, with dozens of hosting sites and over one hundred screenings.





Denver: The "Film on the Rocks" summer movie series is hosted at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre and features an action-packed lineup, including a special evening on June 24 when the brand will be handing out exclusive dog-friendly swag and coupons.

"We are excited to spotlight the new ACANA™ Classics recipes during a beloved and classic summertime tradition – movies in the park – in three different U.S. cities," said Ernie Ambrose, Vice President Marketing for ACANA. "Just like classic movies that encompass the perfect mix of impeccable casting, directing, and vision, our classic recipes are thoughtfully crafted with quality ingredients people know and love, without any fillers."

As part of "Lights, Camera, Classics", the team is also hosting a sweepstakes in which consumers will share their favorite movie to watch with their dog*. One lucky winner will receive a grand prize of $5,000. To learn more about the sweepstakes, including how to enter, visit the ACANA website.

Pet parents love a good classic with a third saying time-honored movies are their dogs' favorites too – including 25 percent preferring iconic cartoons and 29 percent preferring nature documentaries, a classic choice for their beloved companions. This preference also translates into how they strive to feed their companions. The ACANA™ pet food team is delighted to introduce its new ACANA™ Classics recipes, which contain classic, nutrient-rich ingredients pet caregivers know and love. Packed with protein-rich animal ingredients, wholesome grains, vegetables, and fruit, the new recipes are also formulated to support overall dog health, including immune health, a healthy skin and coat, and digestive health. The line comes in three varieties, available in 4-pound or 22.5-pound bags:

Chicken and Barley Recipe : Pearled barley pairs with chicken and chicken meal as the top ingredients by volume in this Classics recipe, which also includes peas, oats, lentils and fish oil.





: Pearled barley pairs with chicken and chicken meal as the top ingredients by volume in this Classics recipe, which also includes peas, oats, lentils and fish oil. Salmon and Barley Recipe : Salmon takes center stage as the key ingredient, with herring meal, pearled barley, peas, oats, lentils, and other animal and plant sources.





: Salmon takes center stage as the key ingredient, with herring meal, pearled barley, peas, oats, lentils, and other animal and plant sources. Beef and Barley Recipe: Dogs that love beef will find beef and beef meal at the top of the ingredient list when they enjoy this recipe, which also offers pearled barley, peas, oats, pork meal, lentils, fish oil, and other wholesome ingredients.

For more information about ACANA™ Classics and the "Lights, Camera, Classics" program visit the website.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./DC, 18+. Void where prohibited. Starts 6/17/24 8:00:00 MT; ends 7/1/24 11:59:59 MT. Odds depend on no. of entries. Subject to full Official Rules at https://campaign-rules.rtm.com/LightsCameraClassics. Sponsor: Champion Petfoods USA Inc.

**Please check local venue rules to ensure pets are allowed.

SURVEY METHODOLOGY

A random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 American dog owners was commissioned by ACANA between June 3 and June 6, 2024. It was conducted by market research company Talker Research , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society ( MRS ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research ( ESOMAR ).

ABOUT ACANA™ PET FOOD

The ACANA™ brand name was inspired by its birthplace in the farmlands of Alberta, Canada, and through generations has become synonymous with quality. In ACANA pet food, every ingredient matters when it comes to feeding pets a nutritious diet rich in animal protein and balanced with fruit & vegetables. All ACANA recipes are thoughtfully crafted to provide quality nutrition, so pets live a full and healthy life as a happy member of the family. With a delicious variety of recipes and a range of options to suit every pet, ACANA products include premium kibble, freeze-dried food and treats, biscuits, and wet food, and we're always adding new, innovative products. To learn more, visit acana.com.

ABOUT CHAMPION PETFOODS

Champion Petfoods is an award-winning pet food maker with a reputation of trust spanning over 35 years. Founded in a small town in Alberta, Canada, Champion has grown to be a key player in the premium pet food industry across three major global geographies. Our purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS provides the foundation for our highest aspirations as a company. And our Food Philosophy drives us to provide the highest quality in every ORIJEN™ and ACANA™ pet food we make for cats and dogs. We specialize in making foods that are Biologically Appropriate and all of our ingredients are selected from a carefully curated group of farmers, ranchers and fisheries, whom we know and trust. Our foods are crafted by passionate nutrition and health experts in world class kitchens, and as Pet Lovers ourselves, we strive for the highest quality and food safety in every food we make. To learn more, visit championpetfoods.com.

