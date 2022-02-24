Acaricides Market In Europe records a CAGR of 4.67% by 2026|Discover Company Insights in Technavio

Key Acaricides Market in Europe Report Highlights:

Market growth 2021-2025: USD 238.99 million Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.67% YoY growth (%): 4.54% Performing market contribution: Germany at 41% Key consumer countries: Germany , Spain , France , Poland , and Rest of Europe

Regional Market Analysis

With 41% of the growth originating from Germany, this region will record a fast growth rate during 2021-2026.

As farming has gotten more intensive and the production of energy crops has increased, acaricide use has skyrocketed in Germany. Increased environmental degradation, as well as organic farming, are driving the adoption of bioinsecticide products over traditional chemical-based pesticides in Germany. Germany is also the biggest pesticide exporter in Europe. The rest of Europe, Central America, and South America are the main destinations. Because of the damaging consequences of acaricides, Germany intends to prohibit their usage because they have a negative influence on the environment.

Acaricides Market in Europe 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BASF SE, Bayer AG, Dow Inc., FMC Corp., LANXESS AG, Merck and Co. Inc., Nissan Chemical Corp., Nufarm Ltd., Syngenta AG, and UPL Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

The vendors in the market are constantly focusing on broadening their product portfolio through expanding their product offerings. Additionally, vendors are focusing on expanding their presence in new regions.

For instance:

BASF SE offers acaricides that provides chemicals, solvents, amines, resins, glues, electronic-grade chemicals, industrial gases, basic petrochemicals, inorganic chemicals and crop protection, under the brand name of BASF SE.

Bayer AG offers acaricides that provides chemicals which includes acceleron, adalat, adempas, aliqopa, asgrow, aspirin, canesten, channel, under the brand name of Bayer AG.

Dow Inc offers acaricides that is used in additives and modifiers, adhesives and sealants, amines and chelates, emulsions, fluids, blends heat transfer and deicing fluids, monomers, optical materials, plastic additives, under the brand name of Dow Inc.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the Acaricides Market in Europe.

The increasing need for bio-based acaricides:

Bio-based acaricides are being manufactured as a result of safety concerns and the increase in organic farming. 'ESTEN 80,' for example, is a bio-based acaricide created by TENSAC, a South American firm, and consists of a fatty acid derivative from vegetable oil and sugar. There are currently multiple providers and producers of "ESTEN 80" acaricide on the European market. Such bio-based acaricides' biodegradable properties and safety ratings have helped them gain favor in a region that is becoming more supportive of organic farming. A chemical pesticide takes 10-12 years to develop and about $300 million to produce. This, in turn, will help to market expansion.

The report also covers the following areas:

Acaricides Market in Europe 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist acaricides market in Europe growth during the next five years

growth during the next five years Estimation of the acaricides market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the acaricides market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of acaricides market in Europe vendors

Acaricides Market Scope in Europe Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.67% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 238.99 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.54 Regional analysis Europe Performing market contribution Germany at 41% Key consumer countries Germany, Spain, France, Poland, and Rest of Europe Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BASF SE, Bayer AG, Dow Inc., FMC Corp., LANXESS AG, Merck and Co. Inc., Nissan Chemical Corp., Nufarm Ltd., Syngenta AG, and UPL Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Animal husbandry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Poland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Dow Inc.

FMC Corp.

LANXESS AG

Merck and Co. Inc.

Nissan Chemical Corp.

Nufarm Ltd.

Syngenta AG

UPL Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

