Acarix appoints Aamir Mahmood as new CEO

01 Feb, 2024

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Acarix AB (publ) announces the immediate appointment of Aamir Mahmood as its new CEO, effective February 1. Mr. Mahmood succeeds Acting CEO Fred Colen and previous CEO Helen Ljungdahl Round.

Aamir Mahmood has more than twenty years of executive experience in the medical device industry, demonstrating a proven track record in commercial roles within Global cardiovascular device markets. His expertise spans sales, marketing, and strategy functions at organizations such as LivaNova, Boston Scientific, and Merck. Most recently, Aamir served as the General Manager/Vice President, Americas, at MicroPort CRM, a cardiovascular medical device company with over $200 million in sales. MicroPort CRM was previously part of LivaNova before being acquired by MicroPort Scientific in 2017. MicroPort is an industry leader in pacemakers, arrhythmia assessment, and other cardiac devices used for diagnosing, treating, and managing heart rhythm disorders and heart failures. Aamir holds an MBA and is a member of the Young Presidents' Organization (YPO), a global community of exceptional chief executives.

"It is with great pleasure that the Board of Acarix announces the appointment of Aamir Mahmood as the new CEO to lead this exciting phase of rapid growth, especially in the US. Aamir has an impressive industry track record in the cardiovascular market and brings in strong commercial expertise, leadership, and industry network to continue our advancement in the U.S. and global markets. Based in the U.S., Aamir will lead the Acarix global team to further expand the commercialization efforts, continue to develop the product and indication pipeline, and continue to grow the company to profitability," says Philip Siberg, Chairman of the Board of Acarix.

"I am honored and excited to embark on a new chapter as CEO of Acarix at an exciting time in the company's development and focus on driving innovation to truly meet its purpose," said Mr. Mahmood. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to lead and inspire, driving positive change in the healthcare landscape while leveraging the recent FDA Approval of the CADScor Systems cutting-edge technology to make a meaningful impact on patients' lives." 

Aamir succeeds Helen Ljungdahl Round who was appointed CEO of Acarix in January of 2022. The Board wishes to thank Helen for her leadership and accomplishments as CEO of Acarix. Under Helen's leadership Acarix established a subsidiary and commercial team in the U.S. market, secured key commercial contracts with the Veterans Affairs Health Administration, published a clinical framework for use of the CADScor System in collaboration with the American College of Cardiology (ACC), and raised growth capital from a broad base of investors to enable further market expansion. "As Chairman of the Board, I wish to personally extend my gratitude to Helen, thank her for her hard work and efforts, and have recommended her to the nomination committee of Acarix as a candidate for election as new Board Member of Acarix at the AGM in May 2024," commented Philip Siberg.

"The last two years working with the Acarix team, the Board, and leading Cardiologists in bringing the CADScor System to the U.S. market has been immensely interesting. I plan to continue to support Acarix and contribute to the success of the CADScor System and its impact on patients and the health care system. I strongly support the appointment of Aamir and am excited to hand over the CEO responsibility to someone with so much experience and drive," says Helen Ljungdahl Round.

Aamir Mahmood assumes the CEO position on February 1, 2024. The board wishes to thank Fred Colen for the interim leadership of Acarix during the last few months.

As part of the compensation package for Mr. Mahmood, and to secure long-term incentives and commitment from key employees of Acarix, the Board of Acarix will be recommending a new stock options program, and issue a notice to resolve such program at an upcoming extra shareholder's meeting.

For more information contact:
Philip Siberg, Chairman of the Board, tel +46 70 7906734, [email protected]

