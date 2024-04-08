New Health Economic Analysis Presented at ACC Highlights the Acarix CADScor System's Cost-Effectiveness

NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acarix, a leader in acoustic-based Cardiac Diagnostics, is pleased to announce the results from a 2024 American College of Cardiology (ACC) poster presentation by Suzanne Baron, MD, MSc, Director of Interventional Cardiology Research, Massachusetts General Hospital and Faculty at The Baim Institute for Clinical Research, to assess the cost-utility of the CADScor System for the evaluation of coronary artery disease (CAD) in a low-risk patient population presenting to the Emergency Department (ED) with chest pain.

ACC 2024 CADScor System Poster

"It has been observed that almost 13% of low-risk patients who experience chest pain undergo unnecessary cardiac testing beyond the standard electrocardiogram and cardiac enzymes", stated lead author Suzanne Baron, MD, MSc. "This not only leads to increased healthcare costs but also results in the improper utilization of resources. However, the CADScor System has emerged as a promising solution to this challenge. By assessing the risk of significant CAD before more invasive testing, the CADScor System aims to optimize diagnostic pathways and improve resource allocation, especially in an overburdened area of care like the Emergency Department."

The key findings from the study revealed that the "CADScor-First" strategy was economically dominant, leading to substantial cost savings compared to alternative non-invasive cardiac testing methods in low-risk patients presenting to the ED with chest pain. Additionally, the incidence of missed cardiac events with the CADScor System was remarkably low, indicating that the anticipated economic benefit did not compromise clinical outcomes. Moreover, in the studied patient population, a "CADScor-First" strategy had the potential to save up to $177.8M per 100,000 patients evaluated.

"We are thrilled to share the results from Dr. Baron's presentation, which highlights the potential of the CADScor System in risk stratification of low-risk patients with suspected CAD," stated Aamir Mahmood, Acarix President & CEO. "This study reaffirms the comprehensive value proposition of the CADScor System for patients, physicians, and payors alike. Patients benefit from receiving results promptly at the point of care, alleviating the anxiety associated with waiting. Physicians can easily and quickly determine the next steps, facilitating cost efficiencies for healthcare systems and payors by reducing unnecessary testing."

About Acarix

Acarix is a Swedish medical device company that innovates solutions for rapid rule out of coronary artery disease (CAD) at point of care. The CE-approved and FDA DeNovo-cleared Acarix CADScor System is intended for patients experiencing chest pain with suspected CAD and designed to help reduce millions of unnecessary, invasive, and costly diagnostic procedures. The CADScor System has been used on more than 29,000 patients. Acarix recommends CADScor System as a first-line diagnostic aid that uses highly sensitive acoustics and advanced computational processing to analyze coronary blood flow to rule out significant coronary artery disease (CAD), with at least 96% certainty at point of care. Acarix is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (ticker: ACARIX). Carnegie Investment Bank is the Certified Advisor of Acarix. For more information, please visit www.acarix.com.

