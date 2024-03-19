ACB Names Scott Thornhill as New Executive Director

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Thornhill took office today as the new Executive Director of the American Council of the Blind (ACB). Thornhill was voted in by the ACB Board to lead the 62-year-old organization.

"It is an honor and a privilege to be able to lead an organization with such a rich history," said Thornhill. "The strength of ACB is a combination of our members, our supporters, and the larger blindness community that we serve. I look forward to us achieving even more impactful results in the years to come."

For the past five years, Thornhill served as the Director of Public Policy for Alphapointe, a non-profit organization with the mission to empower people who are blind through opportunities for employment and personal development. In that role, he was responsible for issues such as government relations, successful employment, innovation, event fundraising in New York and more.

Thornhill also has a background in real estate brokerage. Despite a flourishing career in that field, he felt compelled to join the effort to help make the playing field level for people who are blind and visually impaired. Thornhill is blind himself, losing his vision due to retinitis pigmentosa (RP) after being diagnosed at the age of eight and told at 15 he would be blind by 40.

"Scott brings a wealth of experience along with his infectious enthusiasm and energy which has already been well received by our members, staff, and colleagues," said ACB President Deb Cook Lewis. "ACB is a vibrant organization, and under Scott's thoughtful leadership, will continue forward as a chief influencer in the blindness consumer arena."

Thornhill brings experience from the non-profit world as well as corporate management to his new position. In addition to his business ownership and employment, Thornhill has served on multiple non-profit boards, including Industries of the Blind in Greensboro, NC. He has been active with the National Association for the Employment of People who are Blind, as well as VisionServe Alliance.

Thornhill holds a Master of Public Administration from the University of North Carolina-Wilmington, as well as a post-baccalaureate Certificate in Non-Profit Management from the University of North Carolina-Greensboro.

Thornhill will be working remotely until May 2024, when he will make the move to join other ACB staff members at the Alexandria, Va. office.

SOURCE American Council of the Blind