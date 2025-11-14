ACC & Hamm Institute Conclude 2025 Leg of Energy Freedom Tour with Secretary Brooke Rollins

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Conservation Coalition (ACC) and Hamm Institute for American Energy concluded the 2025 leg of the Energy Freedom Tour at Texas A&M University today, advancing their shared mission to champion American energy abundance and connect students with careers in energy.

Energy leaders spoke to Texas A&M students about career opportunities in their fields.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, a Texas A&M alum and the first female student body president, joined the stop and spoke to hundreds of students interested in energy careers. In addition to Secretary Rollins's remarks connecting American agriculture and energy dominance, students heard from the CEO of the George and Barbara Bush Foundation, Alice Gonzalez Yates. Later on a panel with the Secretary, Devon Energy CEO Clay Gaspar, Entra1 Chief Projects Officer Skip Alvarado, and Howard Energy CEO Mike Howard spoke about energy innovation and an all-of-the-above approach.

ACC President Chris Barnard said, "Young people will fuel our energy future, so bringing a common-sense message to our nation's college campuses is vital. So far, the Energy Freedom Tour has facilitated important conversations and engaged students on the most important question of our time: how we will meet exploding energy demand."

Hamm Institute for American Energy Executive Director Ann Bluntzer Pullin said, "As a Texas A&M alum, coming back to my home state with Secretary Rollins to challenge the next generation to build their careers in energy is a real privilege. We need students to answer the call as the innovators and builders who will power a secure, affordable energy future for America."

This fall, the Energy Freedom Tour hosted events in Boston and Stanford with Secretaries Wright and Burgum. Through the creation of an energy jobs board , the tour connects energy leaders of today with students interested in joining the industry.

The Energy Freedom Tour will continue throughout 2026 with seven more stops before the November midterm elections. In the spring, the tour will visit UNC Chapel Hill, CU Boulder, and the Ohio State University. To learn more about the tour, visit this landing page .

The American Conservation Coalition (ACC) is a nonprofit organization committed to building the conservative environmental movement.

The Hamm Institute for American Energy at Oklahoma State University merges education, research, and policy to redefine the energy landscape with the mission to advance dispatchable energy that powers economies and secures our future.

SOURCE American Conservation Coalition, Inc.