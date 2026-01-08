ACC Reaches 100,000 Grassroots Members in 2025

WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Conservation Coalition (ACC) closed out 2025, achieving a major milestone: 100,000 grassroots members.

ACC nearly doubled its membership in a year, with roughly 60,000 members at the end of 2024. ACC shared in the 2023 Atlas Smart Bets Competition that ACC hoped to reach this goal by the end of 2026, putting the organization a year ahead of schedule.

200 grassroots members attended the 2025 ACC Summit at Montgomery Bell State Park in Burns, Tennessee.

ACC CEO Danielle Franz said, "Our rapid expansion is a testament to what we have long believed: conservative environmental leadership has real momentum nationwide. Our members are stepping up, organizing, and advancing responsible stewardship and innovation in their communities. Young conservatives across the country have the passion and drive to carry forward the legacy of Teddy Roosevelt."

This membership growth was fueled by ACC's Grassroots Team, which hosted nearly 500 events in 2025, including the 2025 ACC Summit outside of Nashville, Tennessee. ACC's Community Ambassador Program also played a critical role in this achievement, with 84 ambassadors nationwide actively recruiting in their communities year-round.

ACC looks forward to continuing this momentum in 2026. For more information on ACC membership, please click here .

The American Conservation Coalition (ACC) is a nonprofit organization committed to building the conservative environmental movement.

