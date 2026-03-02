ACC Celebrates Environmental Stewardship with Public Mural

WASHINGTON, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Conservation Coalition (ACC) is celebrating the conservative legacy of conservation throughout March, starting with a mural installation at the corner of our office building.

This initiative calls on members of Congress to address priorities related to the Make America Beautiful Again (MABA) Commission, created by President Trump's executive order last summer. The campaign also coincides with our sister organization's congressional fly-in, which will bring grassroots members to Capitol Hill to advocate for meaningful conservation legislation at the end of this month.

ACC CEO Danielle Franz said, "Our mural represents the vitality and promise of the next generation of conservationists. Inspired by President Theodore Roosevelt, the focal point of the piece, the mural encourages everyone who sees it to embrace the environmental legacy entrusted to them. ACC's 100,000 grassroots members embody this ethos in their communities every day."

The mural will be located at the corner of 11th and H Streets in Washington, D.C. It will be unveiled on March 2 and will remain open for public viewing until March 29. For more information about the MABA initiative, please click here .

The American Conservation Coalition (ACC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building the conservative environmental movement.

