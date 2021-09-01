ACCA Forms Partnership with Scorpion to Assist ACCA Contractor Members with Digital Marketing

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air Conditioning Contractors of America (ACCA) announces that Scorpion has joined ACCA's corporate partner program as its only digital marketing partner at the platinum level. As a leading provider of technology and services helping local businesses thrive, Scorpion holds an esteemed track record with HVAC companies, working closely with each to understand their unique pain points of their business before executing strategic solutions, tailored to meet those specific needs.

With their expertise, Scorpion's partnership will advance learning resources for ACCA members through a robust microlearning library, educational webinar series, and in-person involvement at ACCA events, touching on all relevant aspects of local digital marketing for HVAC companies, including:

Website optimization

Search advertising

SEO

Competitor tracking

Social media marketing and advertising

Lead management

Reviews and reputation management

Email marketing

And more

ACCA's corporate partner program enables HVAC industry suppliers, manufacturers, and service providers to demonstrate their extraordinary commitment to ACCA members and the contracting industry through year-round support of the association's activities. The corporate partner program also provides increased access to ACCA's nationwide network of contractors through tailored communications and marketing campaigns throughout the year.

"Scorpion has their finger on the pulse of the best ways for contractors to grow their businesses through innovative and integrated digital marketing campaigns," said Deb Weiner, ACCA manager of communications and strategic partnerships. We appreciate their support in contractor excellence and are looking forward to promoting their ACCA member focused resources."

"The HVAC industry is undergoing a period of great growth that will require a new level of competitiveness as more consumers look to discover, compare and engage HVAC contractors online," said Michael Sauer, executive vice president of partnerships at Scorpion. "Scorpion is excited by this opportunity to work with ACCA to educate its members on everything from lead generation to online reputation management as part of strategic digital marketing strategies that can be designed to specifically serve all the unique goals and realities of each business."

For more information on ACCA's corporate partner program, please contact Deb Weiner, manager of communications and strategic partnership, at [email protected] or (703) 824-8862.

For more information about Scorpion, please contact www.scorpion.co/about-us or Chris Blake, media relations contact for Scorpion, at [email protected] .

About ACCA

The Air Conditioning Contractors of America is the nation's premier trade association for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration contractors. ACCA's member companies provide quality service in heating, air conditioning, refrigeration, building and home performance, solar, hydronics, and plumbing. ACCA has created the nationally recognized and industry-endorsed standards needed to ensure HVACR systems are properly installed and maintained. Learn more at www.acca.org.

About Scorpion

Scorpion is the leading provider of technology and services helping local businesses thrive. It helps local service providers understand their unique market dynamics, maximize their marketing efforts, and delight their customers. Scorpion offers SEO, Reviews, Advertising, Email Marketing, Chat and Messaging, Social Media, Websites, Lead Management, Appointment Scheduling, and more. The company brings everything together in a way that's easy to understand and manage, blending AI and teams of real people with vertical expertise to support customers in setting, measuring, and reaching their goals.

Scorpion is Headquartered in the Salt Lake City area, with offices in California, Texas, and New York. For more information, please visit https://www.scorpion.co/about-us/ .

