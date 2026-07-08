Accela® Acquires Civira AI Platform to Bring AI-Assisted Configuration and Implementation to Government Technology

SAN RAMON, Calif., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela®, a leading provider of cloud solutions for state, county, and city governments, today announced it has acquired the Civira AI platform, a pioneer in AI agents purpose-built for civic technology. With this acquisition, Accela will embed Civira's AI technology across the deployment lifecycle of its solutions, accelerating configuration, implementation, and ongoing maintenance, and meaningfully reducing the total cost of ownership for the agencies it serves.

The acquisition addresses one of the most persistent challenges in government technology: the time, expertise, and cost required to stand up and maintain modern civic systems. Historically, configuring permitting, licensing, and code enforcement workflows, documenting them, and keeping them current has demanded specialized technical resources and lengthy implementation cycles. Civira AI agents are designed to close that gap, allowing agencies and implementation teams to move faster while reducing manual effort and risk.

Across the country, government agencies are under increasing pressure to modernize quickly, do more with constrained budgets, and deliver dependable digital services with limited technical staff. Lengthy deployment timelines and high implementation costs have long been a barrier to that modernization. By bringing the Civira AI capabilities into the Accela platform, Accela is reimagining how its solutions are configured and maintained, intended to make deployments faster, more transparent, and more affordable.

Civira is a suite of AI agents built specifically for civic technology and the Accela platform, including agents that automate configuration from existing documents and forms, generate and maintain configuration documentation, author and test scripts, build role-based applications, and answer configuration questions in natural language. Operating browser-based with no additional infrastructure, these capabilities support the people who design, deploy, and maintain Accela solutions every day.

As Accela integrates the Civira AI technology into its platform, configuration and implementation work that once required extensive manual effort and specialized expertise will increasingly be assisted, accelerated, and documented automatically. This enables shorter deployment timelines, lower implementation and maintenance costs, and a more consistent, well-documented foundation for every agency, while laying the groundwork for an AI-native approach to civic technology that is difficult to achieve with traditional methods.

"Our customers shouldn't have to choose between modernizing quickly and modernizing affordably," said Noam Reininger, CEO of Accela. "Civira AI technology lets us compress implementation timelines and reduce the total cost of ownership of our solutions, so agencies can put modern digital services in front of residents faster. Bringing Civira into Accela is a major step toward an AI-native platform that makes our software easier to deploy, easier to maintain, and more valuable for every community we serve."

"We built Civira to take on the hardest, most time-consuming parts of bringing civic technology to life: configuration, documentation, scripting, and the ongoing work of keeping systems current," said Aaron Williams, Founder of Civira. "Joining Accela puts that technology directly into the platform trusted by hundreds of agencies. Together, we can dramatically reduce the cost and effort of implementation and maintenance, and help governments realize the value of their technology investments far faster than before."

With Civira, Accela will deliver a platform designed to help governments:

Accelerate configuration and implementation with AI-assisted automation

Reduce deployment timelines and total cost of ownership

Automatically generate and maintain accurate configuration documentation

Lower the technical expertise required to deploy and maintain solutions

Improve consistency and reduce risk across implementations

Free staff and partners to focus on outcomes rather than manual setup

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About Accela®

Residents expect fast, transparent service from their government. Accela® gives state and local agencies the end-to-end platform to deliver it. For over 20 years, we've helped more than 900 agencies modernize operations, reduce manual work, accelerate approvals, and improve the experience for residents and staff alike. For more information, please visit www.accela.com.

About Civira

Civira AI Platform provides AI agents purpose-built for civic technology. Operating browser-based with no additional infrastructure. Its agents create role-based applications, automate configuration and documentation, and run agentic scripting for state and local government technology teams. Civira's mission is to make modern civic technology faster to deploy and easier to maintain. Learn more at www.civira.ai.

SOURCE Accela