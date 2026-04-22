City of Bradenton Launches Accela ePermitHub Digital Plan Room, Advancing Integrated Digital Plan Review

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Bradenton, FL has launched the Accela® ePermitHub Digital Plan Room™, marking an important milestone in the City's ongoing efforts to modernize plan review and streamline the permitting process for both staff and applicants.

This launch represents a significant shift for Bradenton, which previously relied on a plan review approach that required staff to navigate multiple systems and complete several manual steps to accomplish a single task. With Accela's ePermitHub Digital Plan Room, the City now benefits from a fully integrated digital plan review experience, bringing plan review directly into Accela and simplifying workflows for both staff and applicants.

"After our previous experience, we were looking for a solution that truly worked with our permitting system—not alongside it," said Dana Winters, Building Manager for the City of Bradenton. "With Accela's ePermitHub, plan review is part of the same system our teams already use every day. It reduces extra steps, eliminates duplicate work, and makes the process much easier for staff to understand and manage."

Under the City's prior setup, staff often had to move between systems, log in separately, and repeat actions to keep plan review and permitting records aligned. Accela's ePermitHub replaces that fragmented experience with a single, streamlined workflow—automating previously manual steps and improving reliability across the review process.

Bradenton serves a population of approximately 58,000 residents and is an active permitting jurisdiction across building and planning disciplines. The transition to ePermitHub was also well received by applicants, who benefit from a simpler, more consistent submission and review experience.

"This launch reflects the progress agencies are making toward more connected, end‑to‑end digital permitting," said Maykel Martin, Vice President, Technology Product Management, Accela. "By adopting a plan review solution that is native to Accela, Bradenton is improving efficiency for staff while delivering a more consistent experience for applicants."

The City's project team was led by Theresa Armstrong (IT), Dana Winters (Building) and Jamie Schindewolf (Planning), who partnered closely with Accela throughout the implementation, bringing a shared focus on delivering the best outcomes for their customers and achieving a smooth, successful deployment.

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About Accela®

Accela® is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions, empowering local and state governments to drive efficiency and modernization. Accela offers both a configurable platform and out-of-the-box civic applications for core processes including permitting, licensing, and code enforcement. Accela assists agencies in streamlining workflows, reducing manual tasks, and improving service delivery. With a commitment to end-to-end support, Accela is a trusted partner to over 600 agencies and jurisdictions worldwide. For more information, please visit www.accela.com.

SOURCE Accela