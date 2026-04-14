Accela® Announces Launch of the City of Fresno's New Public Portal to Enhance Online Permitting

Modern, accessible digital front door improves how residents and businesses engage with city services

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela®, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for state and local governments, announced that the City of Fresno has gone live on Accela's new Public Portal™, delivering a more modern, accessible, and user‑friendly online experience for residents, contractors, and businesses.

The new Public Portal serves as a refreshed digital front door for Fresno's permitting and development services, making it easier for the public to find information, navigate processes, and interact with the City online. Designed with accessibility and usability in mind, the portal supports Fresno's broader goal of improving service delivery through digital modernization.

"Cities like Fresno are focused on delivering better digital experiences for the public, and the launch of the new Public Portal is a strong example of that commitment," said Amber D'Ottavio, Chief Product Officer, Accela. "The new Public Portal gives agencies greater control over their digital front door while delivering a more intuitive experience for residents and businesses."

City staff have highlighted the portal's ease of configuration from an administrative perspective, including the ability to create clear pathways and link users to external resources directly from the portal. The improved login and password reset experience also represents a significant step forward, helping reduce friction for users and streamlining common support interactions.

Steve Deedon, Information Services Supervisor at the City of Fresno said, "By eliminating manual password resets, we're saving our team several hours each week. More importantly, users are no longer blocked or frustrated—they can reset their passwords via Public Portal themselves and get immediate access, which has significantly improved the overall experience."

The Public Portal includes a redesigned homepage and dashboard experience, improved navigation, and accessibility enhancements designed to support WCAG 2.1 AA accessibility guidelines. Together, these improvements support Fresno's broader goals of modernizing government services and improving how the public engages with the City online.

Accela partnered closely with the City of Fresno throughout the process to support a smooth go‑live and ensure that the portal reflected the City's priorities for usability, accessibility, and operational readiness.

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About Accela®



Accela® is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions, empowering local and state governments to drive efficiency and modernization. Accela offers both a configurable platform and out-of-the-box civic applications for core processes including permitting, licensing, and code enforcement. Accela assists agencies in streamlining workflows, reducing manual tasks, and improving service delivery. With a commitment to end-to-end support, Accela is a trusted partner to over 600 agencies and jurisdictions worldwide. For more information, please visit www.accela.com.

SOURCE Accela