Accela Announces Record Quarter of Growth in Its Core Business with New Customers, Collaborations and Cloud Solutions for Government

SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela , the leading provider of cloud-based solutions for government, today announced record quarterly momentum in driving the future of government innovation with new customers and partnerships, and an expansion of its industry-leading SaaS offerings. New implementations and go-lives for the quarter included Arlington County, VA; Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Louisville-Jefferson County. Partner-led go-lives for the quarter included New Haven, IN; Dublin, OH; Village of Mamaroneck, NY; Menlo Park, CA, and Ellington, CT. More than 80% of Accela's new customers purchased solutions in the cloud, demonstrating a continued trend of governments embracing digital services to help create communities that will thrive today and in the future. Baltimore City MD, Butte-Silver Bow, MT, Coweta County, GA, Pueblo County, CO, and Winston-Salem, NC are some of the latest Accela customers harnessing the cloud to modernize services.

"This past quarter, Accela continued its focus on propelling state and local government's shift to digital service delivery with the introduction of innovative products and aligning all areas of our business to help ensure our customers' growth and success," said Gary Kovacs, Accela's CEO. "I am incredibly proud of the progress we made in driving these initiatives to help our customers meet the evolving needs of today and prepare them to thrive in the future. 2020 is poised to be an incredible year for Accela and this quarter's achievements demonstrate the demand for solutions and technology that deliver results."

Last quarter, Accela also introduced two new offerings to its suite of fast-to-implement Civic Applications to modernize processes and transform the relationship between citizens and government: the Accela Civic Applications for Business Licensing and Alcoholic Beverage Control . Powered by Microsoft Azure, Accela's SaaS solutions enable agencies to provide consumer-like experiences for citizens, save valuable time and resources for the agencies, and come pre-built with industry best practices to ensure optimal service delivery. For example, with Accela's technology, Tennessee's Alcohol Beverage Commission was able to cut average licensing time from nearly a month for some license types to a matter of days.

"We were able to digitally transform our entire department, which was previously paper-based, and now runs online with the help of Accela," said Christopher Dowell, IT Director of the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission. "We eliminated all walk-in traffic, check processing, and mountains of paperwork. Moreover, we've improved our agency's performance by standardizing workflows, utilizing production metrics, and providing more accurate details to customers."

The City of Moreno Valley, California is using Accela to enhance city operations and streamline permitting, code, and inspection processes while improving transparency with citizens. "It used to take us four months to do the first inspection. We have taken that down to three days, with three inspectors," said Kimberlee Krueger, Senior Applications Analyst for the City of Moreno. "The metrics and the time savings have been incredible using the Accela Civic Platform."

Accela also expanded its growing partner ecosystem to help governments tackle today's top regulatory challenges, and deepened integrations with fellow tech giants Microsoft and Esri to help agencies leverage spatial data and cloud analytics to make data-driven decisions and enhance citizen services.

Accela partnered with NCS Analytics to provide state and local governments with machine learning insights to improve cannabis regulation decision support, industry compliance, and public safety. The partnership rounds out Accela's end-to-end cannabis ecosystem, which combines licensing, track and trace, and patient registry all in one solution for state and local governments.

"The new integration between NCS Analytics and Accela can drastically increase efficiency and improve our efforts to regulate commercial cannabis and enhance public safety. We believe this new partnership will offer immense benefits for the state of California and the industry as a whole," said Cara Martinson, the Executive Director of California Cannabis Authority (CCA). "At the CCA, we partner with NCS in our work with county governments throughout the state, and use Accela as the statewide cannabis regulatory platform."

Other major customer, product and partnership milestones achieved last quarter include the following:

In October , Accela held its annual customer conference, Accelarate , in Denver Colorado . The event attracted nearly 900 attendees -- the largest number for the annual gathering to date -- and featured insights from civic and technology leaders like Karen Freeman-Wilson , the Mayor of Gary, Indiana.

, Accela held its annual customer conference, , in . The event attracted nearly 900 attendees -- the largest number for the annual gathering to date -- and featured insights from civic and technology leaders like , the Mayor of Gary, Indiana. In November , Accela announced the launch of its Civic Platform V19.2 and new features that underscore the company's commitment to providing solutions designed for ease of use, performance, and exceptional citizen engagement. The latest release included improvements in office staff and citizen user experience, higher system performance and increased user productivity, and enhancements in reporting and data visualization for improved decision making.

, Accela and new features that underscore the company's commitment to providing solutions designed for ease of use, performance, and exceptional citizen engagement. The latest release included improvements in office staff and citizen user experience, higher system performance and increased user productivity, and enhancements in reporting and data visualization for improved decision making. On the heels of its Q2 momentum, earlier in January, Accela announced the sale of Springbrook Software —a provider of cloud-based finance, utility billing and payroll software solutions for small and medium size municipalities and utility districts—to Accel-KKR. The sale enables both companies to focus on their respective core solutions and customers, and allows Accela to continue to build on its incredible momentum.

