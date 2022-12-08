Accela Awarded Inc.'s 2022 Best in Business Designation for Software as a Service

Accela's cloud solutions help hundreds of state and local governments digitize and streamline critical services

SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela ®, the trusted provider of cloud solutions at the heart of government operations, today announced it won an Inc. 2022 Best in Business Award in the Software as a Service (SaaS) category. Inc.'s Best in Business Awards are an annual celebration of companies making the biggest impact on their communities, their industries, the environment, and society as a whole.

The global government cloud market is expected to reach $49.2 billion by 2023 , reflecting the strong demand for modern government software solutions. Accela brings needed digital innovation to government agencies so they can efficiently and effectively provide essential government services to communities and make progress toward broader community priorities, such as advancing sustainability goals and improving resident engagement.

"Government cloud solutions and modernization of digital processes are critical to helping agencies meet rising resident expectations, expand access to critical information, and provide a better level of service to their communities," said Gary Kovacs, chief executive officer at Accela. "Helping governments best serve their residents is at the heart of what we do. We envision a future where governments are equipped with the latest technology to connect more deeply and efficiently with their residents and create thriving communities. It is a sincere honor for our vision to be recognized alongside other industry leaders committed to creating a better tomorrow."

Working with more than 275 million residents globally, Accela provides cloud solutions that empower the most innovative state and local governments to build thriving communities, grow businesses and local economies, and protect citizens. Accela's software delivers consumer-like experiences to licensing, permitting, code enforcement and service requests. In the face of a rapidly changing civic landscape, Accela equips governments with the tools to provide vital services virtually and respond digitally to evolving resident demands.

The Inc. Best in Business awards shine a light on companies and organizations that put purpose over profit, and go above and beyond their original mission to make a social, environmental or economic impact, benefiting those around them. The full list of winners can be found online and in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine (on newsstands December 13).

In addition to winning this Inc. Best In Business award, Accela's work with NREL on SolarAPP+ was named to Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Award list. Accela also recently won a 2022 APPEALIE SaaS Award for IT management and operations, Microsoft's 2022 US Government Partner of the Year for the third consecutive year, and Sammy's Organization of the Year award. Accela has been named in the Government Technology Magazine GovTech 100 list for the past six consecutive years.

To learn more about Accela solutions, please visit https://www.accela.com/solutions .

About Accela

Accela provides a unified suite of cloud solutions trusted by governments across the globe to accelerate their digital transformation, deliver vital services, and build stronger communities. More than 275 million citizens worldwide benefit from Accela's government software solutions. The company offers agile, purpose-built solutions and the power of a platform that provides users with a consumer-like experience, shares data across departments, and ensures world-class security.

With Accela, government agencies experience rapid and effective digital transformation. Accela's government software meets agencies wherever they are on their modernization journey, while also helping them prepare for whatever comes next. The company is a 2021 and 2022 Microsoft US Partner Award winner for its innovative SaaS solutions to help governments respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, it was awarded Inc.'s Best in Business for SaaS and selected by Fast Company for its World Changing Ideas Award. Accela is headquartered in San Ramon, California, with offices around the world. For more information, visit www.accela.com .

Contact: Holly Langbein, (916) 769-2199, [email protected]

SOURCE Accela