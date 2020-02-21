Accela CTO Renato Mascardo To Speak At Code For America Summit 2020 About Modern Government Digitization

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, March 12, Accela CTO Renato Mascardo and Code for America CTO Lou Moore will lead a discussion on how technologists can build relationships with government agencies to tackle some of the industry's greatest challenges and build more connected communities. The session will examine how leveraging shared data can foster the trust required to fortify connected communities, as agencies continue to transition to the cloud in order to meet evolving citizen demands. Mascardo and Moore will speak to how the collaborative utilization of data across federal, state, and local governments open up new avenues to help radically improve digital services, encourage citizen participation, increase government accountability, and better inform decisions.

More than 80% of Accela's new customers purchased solutions in the cloud, demonstrating a continued trend of governments embracing digital services to help create communities that will thrive today and in the future.

Who: Renato Mascardo, CTO, Accela and Lou Moore, CTO, Code for America

What: "Connected Government: Challenges and Successes for the Next Frontier of Digitization"

When: Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 2:30-3:30 p.m. EST

Where: Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Richmond Hwy, Arlington, VA 22202

Additionally, the session will be live online at codeforamerica.org .

About Accela:

Accela provides market-leading cloud solutions that empower the most innovative state and local governments around the world to build thriving communities, grow businesses and protect citizens. More than 275 million citizens globally benefit from Accela's solutions, which are powered by Microsoft Azure, for permitting, licensing, code enforcement and service request management. Accela's fast-to-implement Civic Applications, built on its robust and extensible Civic Platform, help agencies address specific needs today, while ensuring they are prepared for any emerging or complex challenges in the future. Accela is headquartered in San Ramon, California, with additional offices around the world. For more information, visit www.accela.com .

*To schedule interviews with Renato Mascardo, please contact Kate Helete at kate@riffcitystrategies.com

Media Contact: kate@riffcitystrategies.com

SOURCE Accela

Related Links

http://www.accela.com/

