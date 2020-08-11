Accela Named As One of SaaS Mag's Fastest-Growing SaaS Companies for Second Consecutive Year

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela , the leading provider of cloud-based solutions for government, today announced it has been recognized among the world's fastest-growing SaaS companies for the second consecutive year. The SaaS 1000 list is published by SaaS Mag , which delivers key business and technical insights and market trends to the biggest players in the SaaS industry. Powered by Microsoft Azure, Accela's secure and flexible SaaS solutions equip governments with the resources to quickly respond to evolving community needs, increase efficiency, and maintain resilience. More than half of Accela's state and local customers are now in the cloud, underscoring the increasing importance of digital tools for navigating modern governance.

"By moving services to the cloud, governments can modernize their operations, uplevel service delivery and redefine citizen engagement, rather than spend time maintaining servers, networks, and virtual machines," said Renato Mascardo, Chief Technology Officer at Accela. "We have heard from government IT and business leaders alike about the need for digital tools to respond to fast-changing, mission-critical demands, and we are laser-focused on creating user-centered technology solutions to help our customers put the needs of their communities first during these challenging times. The trend toward cloud adoption has never been stronger."

The accolade recognizes Accela's innovation in helping government agencies embrace digital technology to help create resident-centric communities that will thrive today and in the future. With more than 20 years of experience of exclusively serving governments, Accela is a trusted technology partner that works hand-in-hand with state and local leaders to modernize service delivery, streamline critical workflows, and address costs associated with maintaining legacy IT systems.

Accela recently launched a new SaaS Upgrade Program designed to help state and local governments more quickly and easily move legacy systems to the cloud to bolster resilience, scalability, and efficiency. The initiative helps agencies transition from on-premise systems to any of its cloud applications powered by Microsoft Azure. Over the past year, Accela also expanded integrations with fellow tech giants Microsoft and Esri to help governments leverage spatial data and cloud analytics to make more proactive, data-driven decisions. In doing so, agencies can improve economic development, offer greater transparency to their citizens, and save valuable time and resources.

Today's announcement builds on Accela's momentum in the SaaS technology space. Accela's SaaS solutions also recently received a 2020 Microsoft US (MSUS) Partner Award for helping its customers respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by transitioning critical citizen services online, enabling remote workflows, and maintaining public health and safety. To learn more about Accela's solutions, please visit https://www.accela.com/solutions/ .

About Accela

Accela provides market-leading cloud solutions that empower the most innovative state and local governments around the world to build thriving communities, grow businesses and protect citizens. More than 275 million citizens globally benefit from Accela's solutions, which are powered by Microsoft Azure, for permitting, licensing, code enforcement and service request management. Accela's fast-to-implement Civic Applications, built on its robust and extensible Civic Platform, help agencies address specific needs today, while ensuring they are prepared for any emerging or complex challenges in the future. The company was recently recognized as a 2020 Microsoft US Partner Award winner for its innovative SaaS solutions to help governments respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Accela is headquartered in San Ramon, California, with additional offices around the world. For more information, visit www.accela.com .

About SaaS Mag:

SaaS Mag, the world's biggest quarterly SaaS publication to date, is for those working or interested in the industry. They speak directly to the biggest players in the SaaS space to gather key business and technical insights, as well as current market trends. Born from SaaS M&A advisors who have had the privilege to encounter no shortage of brilliant SaaS founders, executives, and investors. Recognizing that the SaaS industry has expanded exponentially over the last decade—and it's no wonder given the influence of technology on businesses—these advisors saw a need for a community to support enthusiasts of the dynamic SaaS industry. Distributed to a network of tens of thousands of professionals in the SaaS space, offering expert techniques, advice and profiles from owners, advisors and leading commentators in SaaS.

