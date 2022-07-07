Accela Named Microsoft US Government Partner of the Year for Third Consecutive Year

Accela cloud solutions, powered by Microsoft Azure, recognized for excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions

SAN RAMON, Calif., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela ®, the trusted provider of cloud solutions for government, today announced that it was selected as Microsoft's 2022 US Government Partner of the Year for the third consecutive year. Accela was honored among top Microsoft partners for providing innovative services based on Microsoft technologies to state and local government customers, as well as demonstrating thought leadership in the government technology sector.

Accela's SaaS solutions, which are powered by Microsoft Azure, equip state, county and local governments with an agile, purpose-built platform to automate and modernize essential government functions within economic development, community development, and public safety.

"We are proud to be recognized by Microsoft for our partnerships with governments around the globe. With Accela, in partnership with Microsoft, our customers can have confidence their data is being kept safe with the latest updates and best practices, which is essential to support ongoing security, compliance and government regulation requirements," said Tom Nieto, chief operating officer of Accela. "By 2025, 95% of new IT investments made by government agencies will be made in as-a-service solutions. As governments accelerate their digital transformations, Accela will continue to deliver secure cloud-based solutions, powered by Microsoft, that provide vital services, modernize employee and resident experiences, and bolster economies."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Honorees are chosen from a set of more than 4,400 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. More than 275 million residents globally benefit from Azure-powered Accela solutions for permitting, licensing, and code enforcement.

Accela is Gold Certified Partner in the Microsoft Partner Program, with a competency in ISV/Software Solutions. As a Gold Certified Partner, Accela has demonstrated its expertise with Microsoft technologies and a proven ability to meet customers' needs.

Today's announcement builds on Accela's momentum in the cloud govtech space. Most recently, Accela launched a new offering, Managed Application Services , to help government agencies achieve increased flexibility and reliability in managing IT staffing needs. To learn more about Accela solutions, please visit https://www.accela.com/solutions .

Accela provides a unified suite of cloud solutions trusted by governments across the globe to accelerate their digital transformation, deliver vital services, and build stronger communities. More than 275 million citizens worldwide benefit from Accela's government software solutions. The company offers agile, purpose-built solutions and the power of a platform that provides users with a consumer-like experience, shares data across departments, and ensures world-class security.

With Accela, government agencies experience rapid and effective digital transformation. Accela's government software meets agencies wherever they are on their modernization journey, while also helping them prepare for whatever comes next. The company is a 2021 and 2022 Microsoft US Partner Award winner for its innovative SaaS solutions to help governments respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and was selected by Fast Company for its World Changing Ideas Award in 2022. Accela is headquartered in San Ramon, California, with offices around the world. For more information, visit www.accela.com .

