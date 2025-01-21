Accela® Named to GovTech 100 List for Tenth Consecutive Year

SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela®, a leading provider of solutions for state and local governments, proudly announces its inclusion in the prestigious GovTech 100 List for 2025. This recognition highlights Accela's commitment to innovation and excellence in developing technology that empowers government agencies to enhance their services and connect more effectively with their communities.

The GovTech 100 List, compiled by e.Republic, is an annual compilation of the 100 most influential and innovative companies in the government technology sector. It recognizes firms that are leading the way with new technologies that address this dynamic and rapidly evolving market.

"We are honored to be recognized as a GovTech 100 company for the tenth year in a row," said Noam Reininger, CEO of Accela. "This accolade is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to transforming public sector operations through cutting-edge solutions. Our goal has always been to enable governments to meet the evolving needs of their constituents, and being named to the GovTech 100 reaffirms that our efforts are making a significant impact."

e.Republic president, Dustin Haisler, noted, "For the last decade, the GovTech 100 has been a cornerstone for curating companies focused on state and local government as their primary customer. It has become a platform for validating the incredible innovation in this market – from early-stage startups to publicly traded enterprises. With the rise of exponential technologies and evolving behaviors, the market activity, in many ways, feels like it's just heating up."

Accela's software solutions help agencies streamline operations, reduce costs, and provide a more transparent and user-friendly experience for the public. With a focus on improving civic engagement, regulatory management, and community development, Accela continues to be a driving force in the digitization of government services.

For more information about Accela and its solutions, please visit www.accela.com.

About Accela

Accela® is one of the leading providers of cloud-based software solutions, empowering local and state governments to drive efficiency and modernization. Accela offers both a configurable platform and out-of-the-box civic applications for core processes including, but not limited to, permitting, licensing, and code enforcement. Accela assists agencies in streamlining workflows, reducing manual tasks, and improving service delivery. With a commitment to end-to-end support, Accela is a trusted partner to over 600 agencies and jurisdictions worldwide.

Contact:

[email protected]

925.487.2141

SOURCE Accela