Accela Names 2022 Trendsetter Award Winners at Accelarate 2022

Annual awards recognize government innovators and programs leveraging modern solutions to deliver excellence in their communities

SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela ®, the trusted provider of cloud solutions for government, today announced its 2022 Trendsetter Awards, recognizing innovative government agencies and leaders leveraging modern technology to deliver excellence in their communities. The award ceremony concluded Accela's annual conference and customer education event, Accelarate .

"This year's Trendsetter Award winners are implementing digital services to create stronger and more resilient communities," said Jonathon Knight, chief customer officer at Accela. "With new opportunities to reimagine service delivery, the public sector is rapidly modernizing and turning to cloud technologies. The Trendsetter Awards recognize government leaders raising the bar on using our platform to optimize digital government."

Accelarate and the Trendsetter Awards are opportunities for the industry as a whole to learn from each other and move governments forward to better meet the needs of all staff and residents. The Trendsetter Awards celebrate innovative government agencies and individuals harnessing new technologies, digital strategies, and other modernization methods to deliver excellence in their communities. Accela was honored to acknowledge the Trendsetters below:

Individual Winners:

Civic Hero: Building Communities , Anthony McPherson , Chief Information Officer, DuPage, IL

, , Chief Information Officer, Civic Hero: Growing Businesses , Thomas W. Kirby , Chief Law Enforcement Officer, Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority

, , Chief Law Enforcement Officer, Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority Civic Hero: Protecting Residents, Jim Egan , Fire Plan Review, Captain, Section Manager Gwinnett County, Georgia

Agency Winners:

Govtech Unified , Anne Arundel County, Maryland

, Government in the Cloud , Salt Lake City, Utah

, Connected Government , Denver, Colorado

, Ultimate Resident Experience , Shelby County, Tennessee

, Emerging Regulation , Department of Cannabis Control, State of California

, Department of Cannabis Control, Digital Service Transformation , Louisville, Kentucky

, Next Gen Economic Development , Clark County, Nevada

, Government Innovation, Abu Dhabi Customs Administration

This year's award categories exemplified the conference and Accelarate's theme, "Govtech Unified," which highlights the unique opportunity governments have today to leverage technology, services and trusted partnerships to better connect systems, departments and communities.

Accelarate's featured keynote speakers included Kristen Cox, executive director of the Initiative on Government Improvement for the University of Utah's Eccles School of Business ; Ryan Murphy, associate music director at The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square ; and Derek Parra, two-time Olympic medalist speed skater. Accela CEO Gary Kovacs and Chief Customer Officer JK Knight opened the first full conference day with opening remarks and welcoming attendees to the first in-person Accelarate since 2019.

About Accela

Accela provides a unified suite of cloud solutions trusted by governments across the globe to accelerate their digital transformation, deliver vital services, and build stronger communities. More than 275 million citizens worldwide benefit from Accela's government software solutions. The company offers agile, purpose-built solutions and the power of a platform that provides users with a consumer-like experience, shares data across departments, and ensures world-class security.

With Accela, government agencies experience rapid and effective digital transformation. Accela's government software meets agencies wherever they are on their modernization journey, while also helping them prepare for whatever comes next. The company is a 2021 and 2022 Microsoft US Partner Award winner for its innovative SaaS solutions to help governments respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and was selected by Fast Company for its World Changing Ideas Award in 2022. Accela is headquartered in San Ramon, California, with offices around the world. For more information, visit www.accela.com .

