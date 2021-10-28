Accela Opens Fiscal Year with Fall Product Release, Continued Customer Growth and Expanded Strategic Partnerships

SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela®, the leading provider of cloud-based solutions for government, today announced its continued business growth and expanded digital capabilities as it closed the first quarter of its new fiscal year.

During the past quarter, Accela completed 10 customer migrations to the company's multi-tenant cloud on Azure with more than a dozen currently in progress, unveiled multiple strategic partnerships, and delivered new customer solution implementations to bolster agencies' agility and resilience. Accela also launched its Fall 2021 Product Release , which enhances mobile, reporting and data visualization capabilities to support agencies as they meet the demands of residents and the current digital-first landscape. Accela's leadership in providing cutting-edge tech solutions to communities was recognized by the 2021 Microsoft US (MSUS) Partner Awards and highlighted at Accela's virtual annual govtech conference, Accelarate 2021 .

"Accela is helping more communities than ever unlock the power of the cloud to boost citizen engagement as we all continue to focus on recovery and paving our best path forward," said Gary Kovacs, CEO of Accela. "We meet agencies where they are on their digital transformation journey. Accela's application-specific solutions can be rapidly deployed for immediate needs and are built on a secure, configurable platform that solves the most pressing needs at agencies. It also allows them to work across the jurisdiction to improve citizens' experiences and team efficiency grows with them as they connect new departments, or even other agencies, to share data and create a unified resident experience."

Accela's SaaS platform is accelerating digital transformations for cities, counties, and states around the globe. One of the counties at the forefront of their transformation is Coweta County, GA, which replaced its in-person development services with the Accela Civic Platform to rapidly modernize its technology.

"As we continue to move into a digital age, we are thrilled to expand our online offerings to accelerate plans and permit approvals," said Angela White, assistant director of Coweta County Community Development. "This new, convenient technology will enhance accessibility, provide quicker turnarounds, boost transparency, and better allow us to keep up with our growing community."

Accela Starts New Fiscal Year With Expanded Customer Roster, New Go-Lives and Migrations

Accela opened its new fiscal year by continuing to grow its customer roster, with new additions including Kane County, IL; Santa Cruz County, AZ; and St. Cloud, MN.

Existing customers Monterey County Environmental Health, CA and Santa Barbara County, CA both migrated onto Accela's cloud-based Environmental Health Civic Application. For Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services, the investment — which introduces new capabilities for permitting, inspection, and billing — streamlines manual work so the agency can stay focused on the education, monitoring, and enforcement activities critical to protecting public health.

In addition, Accela completed several significant implementations with customer go-lives including Arlington, VA; Birmingham, AL; Butler County, OH; Pima County, AZ; and Solano County Environmental Health, CA. Some customer go-lives that Accela implemented with partners include Monterey Bay Air Resources District, CA and Maplewood, MN with Vision33; March Joint Powers Authority, CA with [s]Cube; Montgomery County, OH with ePlanSoft; Santa Clara, CA with TruePoint Solutions; Coweta County, GA with RedMark; and Tempe, AZ with Silver Lining Solutions.

Fall 2021 Product Release Facilitates Data Insights and Agility

In October, Accela's Fall 2021 Product Release was rolled out to customer test environments and will be released to production in November. This release includes new features that empower agencies to more easily derive the high quality data insights they need to improve service delivery, and do so efficiently. The Fall Release focused on bolstering agility and resilience, as well as invigorating the interfaces crucial to deepening citizen engagement. Updates include the Civic Platform V21.2 featuring a new Configuration Manager, a state-of-the-art Premium Citizen Experience for Accela's pre-configured Civic Applications, and enhanced security capabilities for Accela Mobile customers.

New Partnerships Offer Integrated Solutions to Streamline Digital Services for Both Agencies and Residents

The Accela partner ecosystem continues to foster new collaborations that result in exceptional solutions for customers and the communities they serve. This quarter, these included:

A new reseller partnership with Avolve that brings together two industry-leading technologies into a robust solution for permitting and electronic plan review, all delivered on Microsoft Azure. Jurisdictions can now eliminate paper and PDF/email plan submissions, as well as conduct concurrent online plan reviews – resulting in lower costs, faster review cycles and a streamlined experience for both residents and agency staff.

with Avolve that brings together two industry-leading technologies into a robust solution for permitting and electronic plan review, all delivered on Microsoft Azure. Jurisdictions can now eliminate paper and PDF/email plan submissions, as well as conduct concurrent online plan reviews – resulting in lower costs, faster review cycles and a streamlined experience for both residents and agency staff. A technology partnership with Symbium to streamline building and planning compliance reviews by introducing pioneering zoning code compliance tools that align with Accela solutions to help reduce permit processing delays. The partnership allows Accela to help address barriers to community development through the integration of Symbium Plancheck into Accela's Civic Application for Planning.

"We couldn't be prouder of partnering with Accela, the nationwide leader in permit tracking and workflow solutions for planning departments," said Symbium CEO Leila Banijamali. "This partnership has significant implications for how our companies will futureproof local planning departments together and create intuitive end-to-end permit application experiences for the public and planners at scale."

Accela Recognized For Leadership, Cutting-Edge Tech Solutions

In July, Accela received two 2021 Microsoft US (MSUS) Partner Awards for "Government Partner of the Year" and "Community Response." These awards recognize Accela among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. Accela's pandemic solutions also garnered a 2020 Microsoft US Partner Award.

The following month, Accela CEO Gary Kovacs was recognized as a Top 50 SaaS CEO by The Software Report. The award honors the leaders behind some of the largest, fastest-growing, and innovative software companies propelling the SaaS space forward and promoting diversity, inclusion, and fairness.

