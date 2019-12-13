Accela Partners with Velosimo to Drive Digital Transformation in Government

SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela , the leading provider of cloud-based solutions for government, today announced a technology alliance partnership with Velosimo to resell the Velosimo Connect product. Velosimo Connect is a government specific Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) that manages application integration between cloud platforms, Software as a Service (SaaS) applications, and on-premises systems. Velosimo's partnership with Accela will provide smooth integrations between the Accela Civic Platform and other enterprise systems, reducing the burden on government agency IT staff and the departments they support. This latest product partnership builds upon Accela's history of providing a leading government SaaS platform that is both comprehensive and extensible, promoting better connectivity between governments and the communities they represent.

"The pace of the public sector continuing to embrace integrated, best-in-breed systems is building, and most of our customers require the ability to integrate with complementary technologies to support their IT teams and maintain and grow deep relationships with the citizens they serve," said Tom Nieto, COO at Accela. "Velosimo Connect is the right software to enhance the core offering of the Accela Civic Platform by creating an opportunity of API based connectivity to drive digital transformation within government organizations."

Accela customers use the Accela Civic Platform to manage regulations and create integrations with multiple enterprise systems. By tying together disparate systems, this technology expedites the exchange of information across an organization's infrastructure to facilitate processes between organizations and their clients, improving response time and encouraging stronger bonds between civic agencies and individuals.

Velosimo Connect for the Accela Civic Platform simplifies interoperability by reducing the need to develop and maintain custom integration code. Customers can now easily configure pre-built connectors for common Electronic Document Review (EDR), Electronic Document Management Systems (EDMS), and Payment gateways/processors. Velosimo Connect has robust logging and API call monitoring to provide real-time insight to third party interoperability. Accela customers can greatly decrease their IT burden of integration updates, maintenance, and support.

"The average Accela customer has six third party systems integrated to the platform with many having over a dozen," said Kris Trujillo, CEO and Co-Founder of Velosimo. "These integrations can be difficult to manage over time. We built the Velosimo Connect platform to greatly ease this burden providing a hosted, managed, and monitored integration that can be deployed in a fraction of the time of a traditional API to API."

For example, with the integration between Velosimo and Accela, local residents attempting to issue a complaint about a road in poor condition can ensure their submissions reach the proper recipient without delay or getting lost in the system. Whereas outdated technologies can bury failed requests without notifying the agency end user, the new integration helps teams handle submissions seamlessly and provide alerts if any reports failed to come through. Teams can then rerun a submission through the user interface, resolving the claim more efficiently and mitigating potential frustration or safety issues, which can enhance citizen trust and satisfaction.

The California Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development (OSHPD) is currently using Velosimo to better manage customer requests and system integrations to unlock increased potential with their current technologies.

"Velosimo is streamlining our processes and existing software systems in ways we never imagined possible," said Gary Dunger, Chief Fire and Life Safety Officer at OSHPD.

Available now, the Velosimo Connect for the Accela Civic Platform is developed and supported by Velosimo and technically certified by both Velosimo and Accela to drive joint customer success. Velosimo has more than a decade of Accela experience which serves as a foundation for a bright future of partnership with Accela and an enriched mutual customer experience.

Accela provides market-leading cloud solutions that empower state and local governments to build thriving communities, grow businesses and protect citizens. Accela's fast-to-implement Civic Applications, and robust and extensible solutions platform, help agencies address specific needs today, while ensuring they are prepared for any emerging or complex challenges in the future. Accela is headquartered in San Ramon, California, with additional offices around the world. For more information, visit www.accela.com .

Velosimo is a cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS) solution specific to government connecting systems quickly and seamlessly. Integrations with the Velosimo platform are available between cloud-to-cloud solutions, cloud to on-premise solutions or any combination thereof.

