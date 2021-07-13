Accela Recognized as the Winner of 2021 Microsoft US Partner Awards for Government Partner of the Year and Community Response

SAN RAMON, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela , one of the leading providers of cloud-based solutions for government, yesterday announced that it was awarded two 2021 Microsoft US (MSUS) Partner Awards for "Government Partner of the Year" and "Community Response." The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. The MSUS Awards complement the global Microsoft Partner of the Year award program and recognize U.S.-specific partner impact. Accela's SaaS solutions, which are powered by Microsoft Azure, equip state and local governments with the technology to make essential government functions seamless while also helping them to navigate through significant challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are honored to be recognized by Microsoft and even more proud of being able to partner with so many great states, cities and counties who are leveraging our SaaS solutions to better serve their communities in new and innovative ways," said Tom Nieto, chief operating officer of Accela. "As government agencies are rapidly changing the ways they are delivering vital services, modernizing employee and citizen experiences, and bolstering their economies, we look forward to continuing to work with so many jurisdictions who are embracing digital delivery."

This award recognizes Accela's leadership in providing cutting-edge tech solutions, supported by Microsoft, to help customers be fast, agile and efficient when serving their communities. Accela's pandemic solutions also garnered a 2020 Microsoft US Partner Award. With these solutions, agencies were able to improve economic development, offer greater transparency to their citizens, and save valuable time and resources.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,400 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide.

Today's announcement builds on Accela's momentum in the cloud govtech space. Accela's secure and flexible SaaS solutions give governments the technology resources that are needed to quickly respond to evolving community needs, increase efficiency, and maintain resilience to benefit 275 million citizens globally, in the largest cities, counties, and states in the U.S. and globally. To learn more about Accela solutions, please visit https://www.accela.com/solutions .

About Accela

Accela provides market-leading cloud solutions that empower the most innovative state and local governments around the world to build thriving communities, grow businesses, and protect citizens. The company works with 80 percent of the largest cities in the United States and more than 275 million citizens globally benefit from Accela's solutions, which are powered by Azure, for permitting, licensing, code enforcement, and service request management. Accela's fast-to-implement Civic Applications, built on its robust and extensible Civic Platform, help agencies address specific needs today, while ensuring they are prepared for any emerging or complex challenges in the future. The company was recognized as a Microsoft US Partner Award winner for Community Response (2021, 2020), and Government Partner of the Year (2021), and was named as one of the Largest East Bay Tech Employers by San Francisco Business Times. Accela is headquartered in San Ramon, California, with additional offices around the world. For more information, visit www.accela.com.

