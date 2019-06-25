Accela Releases New Hemp Licensing Solution to Help State and Local Governments Legalize & Regulate Growing Industry

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela , the leading provider of cloud-based solutions for government, today announced the launch of its new Hemp Licensing solution. The product helps government agencies simplify and streamline the complex and dynamic hemp regulatory process to ensure compliance with new federal standards and meet unprecedented market demand and expands on Accela's Civic Solution for Cannabis Regulation , a cloud-based solution that solves new and evolving regulatory challenges for the cannabis industry.

For years, states across the country have been increasingly going "green" under a patchwork of rules and licencing procedures. In December 2018, hemp was exempted as a Schedule 1 controlled substance at the federal level with the 2018 Farm Bill , prompting states to rethink their approaches to cultivation, processing, and enforcement. These growing regulatory and compliance challenges are amplified by an unprecedented demand for hemp products. With hemp's extensive range of uses from textiles to medicine to food products, the industry expected to reach $10.6 billion by 2025 and intensify the growth of several secondary industries. Governments face added pressure from businesses and retailers looking to meet consumer demand and reap the benefits of a booming marketplace.

"State and local governments are on the front lines in tackling today's largest emerging regulatory issues," said Gary Kovacs, CEO of Accela. "As the industry leader in licensing, permitting, and regulatory solutions, Accela has been at the forefront of best practices in the cannabis space for years. We are now committed to ensuring states have the tools they need to adapt and efficiently operationalize the growing hemp market."

Accela's Hemp Licensing solution addresses industry challenges by automating every nuance of the regulation process from start to finish. Like its predecessor, Accela's Civic Solution for Cannabis Licensing, the Hemp Licensing solution offers easy implementation and the flexibility governments need to keep pace with changing requirements. With its robust features, agencies can do the following:

Streamline workflows for licensing hemp cultivation and processing businesses

Accept license applications and renewals online 24/7

Provide an online web portal for easy submission of cultivation documentation

Automate pre, secondary, and post-harvest inspections and sampling reporting

Track and report cultivars, harvest and crop/plant destruction data

Process fee payments for initial or renewal applications

Offer mobile access for law enforcement, field inspectors, or cultivators

Project precise field location information with integrated GIS mapping

"Given that hemp is controlled differently than other species of cannabis, cities and states need a purpose-built solution with advanced functionality to effectively navigate this new era of regulation," said Greg Felix, vice president of strategic solutions at Accela. "The Accela Hemp Licensing solution makes managing the nuances of this emerging industry easier for everyone, from law enforcement to state agencies to growers to businesses, as hemp-derived CBD products spread across the country."

The new Hemp Licensing solution is an extension of Accela's Cannabis Regulation Application , part of Accela's suite of agile SaaS solutions focused on helping local and state governments meet emerging regulatory challenges, including a Short-Term Rental Registration Application and Environmental Health Application .

To learn more about Accela's Hemp Licensing solution, please visit: https://www.accela.com/solutions/cannabis-regulation-hemp/ .

About Accela

Accela provides market-leading SaaS solutions that empower state and local governments to build thriving communities, grow businesses and protect citizens. Powered by Microsoft Azure, Accela's open and flexible technology helps agencies address specific needs today, while ensuring they are prepared for any emerging or complex challenges in the future. Accela is headquartered in San Ramon, California, with additional offices around the world. For more information, visit www.accela.com .

