Accela Senior Vice President of Marketing Heidi Lorenzen Named an APPEALIE 2022 SaaS Marketing Leader Award Winner

Industry visionary honored with one of software's most selective awards

SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela ®, the trusted provider of cloud solutions at the heart of state and local government operations, announced today Accela Senior Vice President of Marketing Heidi Lorenzen won a 2022 APPEALIE SaaS Marketing Leader Award. APPEALIE celebrates the most outstanding executive leaders in SaaS. Winners of the Marketing Leader Award are determined by feedback from peers and colleagues and selected from a record-high number of applicants.

"Cloud solutions like Accela's, have transformed governments' ability to better serve their residents, bring in revenue, and create thriving communities," said Lorenzen. "It's a privilege to help drive Accela's important work and collaborate with governments to push the boundaries of what's possible."

Since joining Accela in 2017, Lorenzen has focused the company's marketing efforts to ensure state and local governments — which are under immense pressure to transform how they interact with the needs of businesses and residents — view Accela as their trusted provider of digital modernization solutions. Leveraging over 35 years of experience, she continually taps into fresh go-to-market strategies and tactics to address unprecedented change, increase share of voice, deliver above-benchmark levels of pipeline contribution, and develop enthusiastic customer advocates.

Prior to joining Accela, Lorenzen led marketing at Singularity University, CloudWords, and GlobalEnglish, and held senior marketing roles globally at technology leaders Autonomy, Interwoven and Polycom. Her career began in media in Taipei, Taiwan, followed by 7 years at Business Week magazine. Her people-centric approach to leadership, from mentoring teams to advocating for diversity and inclusion, created impactful results that go beyond business metrics.

Under Lorenzen's tutelage, the company has received coveted recognition in national outlets including Inc. Best in Business Award in the SaaS category, the Sales and Marketing Technology Awards as a 2022 organization of the year, Ragan and PR Daily Awards for a campaign to help streamline solar permitting, and National League of Cities' Capstone City Challenge Series in partnership with Madison, Wisconsin to name a few. She also oversees Accela's annual conference and training event, Accelarate , which attracts more than 1,000 govtech industry executives and influencers.

Outside of Accela, Lorenzen is passionate about amplifying socially conscious leadership and women leaders in tech and business, serving as the president of Women Executives Channel Advisory Network (WECAN) , a member of Chief and the Athena Alliance , a member of the Board of Directors of Rising International , and mentor to AI startup CEOs via BRIIA . In 2021, she was honored as one of the Top 50 Women in Technology by the National Diversity Council.

"Beyond specific achievements – whether increases in gross retention rates or setting record SQLs – 'human-first' and 'authentic' leadership were common themes cited in our winners' peer nominations,'' commented Arabella Solaybar, executive producer at APPEALIE. "The raving nominations and demonstrated achievements our 2022 honorees received reflect the high standard of excellence in SaaS today."

Accela recently closed the first quarter of its new fiscal year with leading net retention and record annual recurring revenue growth of nearly 16 percent and was included on the GovTech 100 for the eighth consecutive year. To learn more about Accela's solutions, please visit https://www.accela.com/solutions/ .

About Accela

Accela provides a unified suite of cloud solutions trusted by governments across the globe to accelerate their digital transformation, deliver vital services, and build stronger communities. More than 275 million citizens worldwide benefit from Accela's government software solutions. The company offers agile, purpose-built solutions and the power of a platform that provides users with a consumer-like experience, shares data across departments, and ensures world-class security.

With Accela, government agencies experience rapid and effective digital transformation. Accela's government software meets agencies wherever they are on their modernization journey, while also helping them prepare for whatever comes next. The company is a three-consecutive year Microsoft US Partner Award winner for its innovative SaaS solutions to help governments respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, Accela was honored as a recipient of Inc.'s Best in Business for SaaS and selected by Fast Company for its World Changing Ideas Award. Accela is headquartered in San Ramon, California, with offices around the world. For more information, visit www.accela.com .

SOURCE Accela