Accela's Max Schnoedl to become President and General Manager of Springbrook, an Accela Company

"Having had the pleasure of working with our talented team for years, I am thrilled to now help implement new initiatives that will empower communities in the Springbrook family to better manage their finances from coast to coast," said Max Schnoedl, President and GM of Springbrook. "We will build on our longstanding experience with 900 local government customers and focus on providing modern cloud solutions and a seamless payment experience to communities and their constituents."

A member of Accela's product offering since 2015, Springbrook, along with its KVS and SoftRight brands, is a leader in cloud-based finance and administration software for local government. Springbrook's suite of flexible, high-performance solutions enables agencies to manage their finances, payroll and utility billing efficiently, ensuring financial stability and providing communities with the tools they need to thrive.

"The Accela National User Group is excited to work with Max to help bring more value to the Springbrook customer base. We've known Max to be a thoughtful innovator and dedicated in making sure governments have a true partner with Accela," said Steve Corbeille, Finance Director/Treasurer of the City of Manitowoc, and Member of the Board of Directors and past President of the Accela National User Group.

"With Max at the helm, Springbrook and its customer base are well positioned to grow further. Max has been instrumental in leading many growth initiatives for Accela over the years and is well versed in what our finance and administration customer base needs today to drive efficiency in their jobs and within their respective communities," said Mark Jung, Accela's Executive Chairman.

Springbrook will be demoing its suite of Finance, Administration and Utility Billing solutions at GFOA's 112th Annual Conference in St. Louis May 6-9, 2018.

About Max Schnoedl

Effective today, Max serves as the President and GM of Springbrook, an Accela company. Before Springbrook, Max held several leadership positions with Accela, including COO, CFO and CSO for the company. Prior to joining Accela, Max served as VP in Deutsche Bank's technology and strategy groups, and as a cabinet member of Austria's Federal Minister of Science.

About Accela

Accela provides a market-leading platform of SaaS solutions that empower local governments to improve efficiency, increase engagement and deliver transparency to strengthen communities. From asset and land management to licensing, finance, environmental health and more, Accela's solutions serve more than 2,000 communities worldwide, including more than 80% of America's largest cities. Accela is headquartered in San Ramon, California, with offices in New York, Portland, Salt Lake City, Abu Dhabi, Amman, Dubai, Dublin and Melbourne. For more information, visit www.accela.com.

Contact:

Valerie Pressley

925-659-3200

vpressley@accela.com

