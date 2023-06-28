Accelecom Expands Network Solutions into Monticello, GA

News provided by

Accelecom

28 Jun, 2023, 15:06 ET

MONTICELLO, Ga., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelecom, the leading Southeastern regional wholesale and business fiber provider, is thrilled to announce its network expansion into Monticello GA, offering high-speed internet, transport, and voice services. Enhancing its position as Georgia's largest middle mile network provider, with a predominant rural footprint, Accelecom is uniquely poised to deliver the much-needed fiber-based solutions demanded by today's businesses.

The Monticello community can experience blazing-fast internet speeds of up to 100 Gbps (Gigabits per second), providing a seamless online experience for streaming, downloading, and browsing without interruptions. Accelecom's high-speed internet service will empower local businesses to accelerate innovation and digital transformation.

In addition to its internet and transport services, Accelecom is proud to introduce an internet-based hosted voice service, offering Monticello businesses a modern and cost-effective alternative to traditional telephone services. This innovative solution comes with enhanced capabilities that enhance communication efficiency and productivity within organizations.

"We are thrilled to bring our high-speed internet, transport and voice services to the Monticello business community," said Kim Epley, Chief Commercial Officer for Accelecom. "We recognize the increasing importance of fast and reliable connectivity for businesses, and our solutions are tailored to meet their evolving needs. By leveraging our extensive fiber network, we aim to empower local businesses with the tools necessary for success in today's digital landscape."

About Accelecom:

Accelecom is a fast-growing Southeastern regional wholesale and business fiber provider, delivering high-speed internet and advanced communication solutions to businesses across the region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom empowers organizations with the connectivity they need to thrive in today's digital landscape.

SOURCE Accelecom

