Accelecom to Provide Cutting-Edge Internet to Stites & Harbison

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelecom, a leading next-generation communication solutions provider announced today that it's been selected by Stites & Harbison, PLLC, to deliver high-speed internet connectivity across Stites & Harbison's offices in Louisville, Frankfort, Lexington, and Covington Kentucky. Stites & Harbison is a premier law firm operating across Kentucky.

Accelecom's comprehensive internet services will empower Stites & Harbison with robust connectivity, enabling seamless operations and enhanced productivity across each of their offices in the Commonwealth.

"We are excited to bring our cutting-edge internet solutions to Stites & Harbison," said Brad Kilbey, CEO of Accelecom. "Our mission at Accelecom is to provide reliable and high-performance connectivity that supports our clients' business objectives, and we are honored to work with such a renowned organization."

Stites & Harbison representatives are equally enthusiastic about the collaboration and the benefits it will bring to their operations.

"We are thrilled to partner with Accelecom to enhance our internet services," said Lee Pfeiffer, the firm's CIO, and Director of Business Intelligence for Stites & Harbison. "Reliable and fast internet connectivity is crucial for our firm, and Accelecom's solutions will enable us to better serve our clients and streamline our day-to-day operations."

Accelecom's services will deliver lightning-fast internet speeds, ensuring optimal performance for Stites & Harbison across their offices in Louisville, Frankfort, and Lexington, with Covington's location soon to follow.

The partnership between Accelecom and Stites & Harbison exemplifies a shared commitment to leveraging technology for operational excellence and client satisfaction.

About Accelecom

Accelecom is a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions across the Southeastern United States, delivering high-speed network, internet, and voice solutions to wholesale, public sector, and business customers across the region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom enables organizations to accelerate innovation, leverage emerging technologies, and enhance digital transformation. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn , Instagram , and X.

